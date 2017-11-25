RI’s Faxon Plays Golf With President Trump

Rhode Island’s Brad Faxon played golf with United States President Donald Trump on Friday at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Though he was not mentioned in Trump's tweet announcing the round early Friday morning, Faxon was pictured with Trump in a number of tweets.

The group included golf superstars Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods.

For Woods, the round comes a week before he is set to make his return to the PGA Tour at the Hero World Challenge.

About Faxon

Faxon is from Barrington and is the co-founder of the CVS Charity Classic played every year at Rhode Island Country Club.

The tournament is going on its 20th year and has donated over $20 million to 90 area charities since 1999.

The donation from the 2017 tournament has not been released yet.

Faxon won eight times on the PGA Tour and is currently a golf analyst on Fox Sports.

After 4 hrs at his golf club in Jupiter, FL., Pres Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago. In a rare confirmation, WH official said president's golf partners today included Tiger Woods, PGA pro Brad Faxon and World Golf #1 ranked Dustin Johnson. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 24, 2017

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Here’s Trump on the range this morning with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon. I guess Trump didn’t think Faxon was important enough to mention in his tweet. https://t.co/zpLYUtR3s8 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 24, 2017

