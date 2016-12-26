slides: Folk Legend Judy Collins’ Christmas Show at The Park Theatre!!

Folk legend Judy Collins performed her "The Holiday & Hits Show" accompanied by the Cranston East High Schoold Choir at The Park Theatre last Friday. "Judy Blue Eyes," whose Grammy Award winning career has spanned fifty years, sang longtime favorites "Chelsea Morning," "Both Sides Now," "Someday Soon," "Send in the Clowns," as well as several Christmas staples such as "Silver Bells," "What Child Is This," "White Christmas," and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing."

The Cranston East High School Choir skillfully accompanied Collins on the Christmas setlist. Collins' beauty and voice were as majestic as ever, while the choir performed masterfully. The Park Theatre was the perfect venue for the show, providing an intimate and warm atmosphere for this Christmas spectacle.

Rick Farrell of GoLocalProv was there to capture this spectacular show. You can view his photograps in the attached slideshow.

