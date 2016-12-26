slides: Folk Legend Judy Collins’ Christmas Show at The Park Theatre!!
Monday, December 26, 2016
The Cranston East High School Choir skillfully accompanied Collins on the Christmas setlist. Collins' beauty and voice were as majestic as ever, while the choir performed masterfully. The Park Theatre was the perfect venue for the show, providing an intimate and warm atmosphere for this Christmas spectacle.
Rick Farrell of GoLocalProv was there to capture this spectacular show. You can view his photograps in the attached slideshow.
