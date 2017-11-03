Welcome! Login | Register

slides: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - November 3, 2017

Friday, November 03, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Salve Regina University's Extensions Dance Company

It is the first weekend in November and there are still plenty of things to do in Newport. 

This weekend’s events include Newport Restaurant Week, Salve Regina University's Extensions Dance Company Concert, and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

November 3

Cornucopia Art Sale Preview Party at The Pennfield School 

More than 60 professional artisans will display for sale their works of art including woodworking, jewelry, clothing, pottery, photography, home decor and other finely-made crafts.

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 3

Salve Regina University's Extensions Dance Company Concert

Salve Regina University’s Extensions Dance Company, directed by Assistant Professor Lindsay Guarino, will be performing at the Casino Theatre from November 2 - 4. 

The upcoming program will include premieres of six pieces choreographed by guest artists. Buffalo, NY based Jon Lehrer of Lehrer Dance and Boston, based Betsi Graves of Urbanity Dance both set pieces from the repertoire of their respective dance companies: Sirenic and hi how are you? can you enable me 2 enable u again? k thx bye. Additional guest artists include Spencer Gavin Hering and Andrea Dawn Shelley, artistic directors of internationally touring iMEE Dance Company; Richard Ashworth, a dancer and drummer for Chicago based “Be the Groove;” and Shane Farrell of Newport’s Island Moving Company.

Click here for more information 

November 3

The Bit Players at Firehouse Theater

Start your weekend off with a good laugh by catching the Bit Players at the Firehouse Theater.

The show runs from 8 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 3

Serendipity: A Photography Exhibition by John Repoza at Blink Gallery

Serendipity features 19 of John Repoza’s original photographs presented as dye sublimation on aluminum prints. 

Repoza will donate all profit made from the sale of his artwork to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport. 

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 4

Newport Restaurant Week 

Newport Restaurant Week is underway. 

This year, Newport Restaurant Week features over 50 restaurants including Castle Hill Inn, Bristol Oyster Bar and much more. 

Click here for more information

November 4

ALT 5K Race for Open Space

Enjoy a run along the Sakonnet Greenway Trail during this 5k race. 

There are gifts for each participant, prizes, and refreshments

Proceeds help to conserve open space on Aquidneck Island.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 4

Beach Cleanup at Taylor's Lane

Help get ready for the winter months by cleaning up the beach. 

Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, and dress according to the weather.

Hot coffee will be provided. 

The event goes from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 4

St. Joseph's Harvest Fair 

This is St. Joseph's Church annual fundraiser. Featured at the fair: Silent Auction, raffles, handcrafted items, white elephant, Christmas table, boutique and all new kid's zone. Enjoy lunch from the food court and dessert from our homemade baked goods table. Fun, food and prizes for the whole family. 

The fair will go from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 5

Audubon Bird and Wildlife Carving Exposition at Audubon Environmental Education Center 

Carved songbirds, raptors, waterfowl and other wildlife will be showcased at the Audubon Society of Rhode Island in Bristol.

More than 17 acclaimed and award-winning artists from throughout New England and the Northeast will exhibit their incredibly life-like carvings of birds and other wildlife.

Carving demonstrations will be featured. A wide selection of pieces ranging from beautiful feather pins to larger works valued up to thousands of dollars will be offered for sale.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

November 5

Fall Family Free Day - Open House at Herreshoff Marine Museum 

There is free admission to the museum all day. 

At the museum, there will be arts and crafts, outdoor games, food and much more. 

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

