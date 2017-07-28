Welcome! Login | Register

slides: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 28, 2017

Friday, July 28, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

The Drive By Truckers will be at Newport Folk Festival

Another busy summer weekend in Newport filled with events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include the Newport Folk Festival, the Newport Antique Show, the Save the Bay Swim and more. 

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 28, 2017

July 28

Candy Store Cup Superyacht Regatta at Newport Shipyard 

The Candy Store Cup 2017 Superyacht Regatta carries forward the tradition of the Newport Bucket.

Be sure to check it out. 

Click here for more information 

July 28

Caleb Cole: "Forget Me Not" Artist Talk & Cocktails at Newport Art Museum

Check out the Caleb Cole artist talk and cocktails at Newport Art Museum. 

Guests are encouraged to attend in elaborate, floral, campy, vintage or festive dress, and will enjoy a complimentary flower-themed cocktail in return.

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information

 

Image is part of Caleb Cole's "Language of Flowers."

July 28

Start at the Top Half-Price Raw Bar at Top of Newport 

Begin the weekend with Top of Newport’s Half-Price Raw Bar.

A variety of the freshest seafood including succulent shrimp and locally sourced oysters on the half shell and littleneck clams accompanied by an assortment of condiments.

The raw bar goes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

July 29

Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams 

The Newport Folk Festival features four stages of music, food, vendors and other exhibits. 

Performers include The Avett Brothers, Wilco, Drive by Truckers (pictured) and much more. 

The festival begins Friday, July 28 and runs through Sunday, July 30. 

Click here for more information 

July 29

Cultural Survival Bazaar: A Festival of Indigenous Arts and Culture Tiverton Four Corners Arts Center 

This free admission, family-friendly festival features art, crafts and other ethically made cultural products created by Native artists from around the world.

Attendees can enjoy demonstrations by artists, Indigenous cuisine, and live music. Talk with Indigenous artists about their crafts and cultures and more. 

The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

July 29

Save the Bay Swim 

The Save the Bay Swim goes from the Newport Naval Base to Potters Cove in Jamestown. 

The Swim is Save The Bay’s largest annual fundraiser, serving as a critical support to their efforts to protect and restore the Narragansett Bay region.

Click here for more information 

July 29

Mixology Master Class at The Vanderbilt Grace

Learn the art of mixing drinks at the Vanderbilt Grace from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Guests enjoy complimentary Small Bites’, as they shake up concoctions beside our resident Mixologists. 

Click here for more information

July 30

Newport Antiques Show at  Saint George's School Ice Rink 

The Newport Antiques Show is a mecca for collectors with its luxurious atmosphere and sophisticated style. This year, the show is celebrating its 11th year with an updated program and new activities while visitors discover antiques, art, jewelry, vintage fine accessories and photographs in one convenient venue. 

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

July 30

Hellenic Fest at  St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church 

Hellenic Fest is St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church's annual festival which dates back to 1983.

This year the Newport Hellenic Dancers will be celebrating the group's 15th anniversary and will present a retrospective of the last 15 years, including dances from all over Greece and Epirus

Sunday hours go from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

July 30

Steel Drum Brunch at Christie's

Every Sunday, Christie's hosts a steel drum brunch featuring music, tiki cocktails, and Bloody Mary's. 

Items on the menu include: 

  • Bolo breakfast sandwich 
  • Scallion scrambled eggs, pork belly, spicy mayo
  • Banana sweet bread French toast 
  • Lobster eggs benedict
  • Traditional eggs benedict
  • Steak and eggs

 

The brunch goes from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

