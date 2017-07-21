slides: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - July 21, 2017
Friday, July 21, 2017
This weekend’s events include the final weekend of the Newport Music Festival, Hall of Fame Tennis Championships and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
July 21
Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show at Newport Vineyards
Head to Newport Vineyards for a good Friday night laugh at the Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show.
Host and comedian Jeremy Furtado welcomes comedians from around the region including headliner Tom Dustin.
Dustin has toured the country, working with some of the top acts like Nick Dipaolo, Jim Norton, Dave Attell, Doug Stanhope and Jim Breuer.
July 21
Alive at The Salvation Army
Alive is a musical variety show and testament to overcoming adversity and living vicariously at any age.
Local talented seniors perform with Celebrity Entertainers, Comedians, and Dancers!
This show is a must see in Newport!
Doors open at 7:00 p.m.
July 21
Newport Gulls vs New Bedford
The Newport Gulls are back at Cardines field to host New Bedford at 6:30 p.m.
The Gulls are 11-19 on the season, while New Bedford comes in with a 14-19 record.
July 22
Newport Polo Series: USA vs Ireland
Team USA takes on Team Ireland at the International Polo grounds in Portsmouth.
Grab some chairs, a blanket, your favorite food and head over to watch the match.
The match begins at 5 p.m.
July 22
"The Ladies of Linden Place" Guided Mansion Tour
The women of Linden Place come alive through portraits, photographs, artifacts and more as you take a tour through the mansion.
Listen to the stories about the different women who lived and worked at Linden Place Mansion from 1810 through 1986 including a slave trader’s wife (Charlotte DeWolf), a widow, who to make ends meet turned Linden Place into a boarding house (Sarah DeWolf), the social “grand dame” of Bristol and more.
Tours start at 11 a.m.
July 22
Norman Bird Sanctuary's Nature Hike & Picnic
Take a summer hike through the trails at Norman Bird Sanctuary and then stop for a picnic lunch at the apple orchard.
"This hike is perfect for families with children and will highlight animal tracks and signs, seasonal changes in plants, and other stories of the landscape," said the Sanctuary on their website.
The hike begins at 10 a.m.
July 22
Mixology Master Class at The Vanderbilt Grace
Learn the art of mixing drinks at the Vanderbilt Grace from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Guests enjoy complimentary Small Bites’, as they shake up concoctions beside our resident Mixologists.
July 23
Steel Drum Brunch at Christie's
Every Sunday, Christie's hosts a steel drum brunch featuring music, tiki cocktails, and Bloody Mary's.
Items on the menu include:
- Bolo breakfast sandwich
- Scallion scrambled eggs, pork belly, spicy mayo
- Banana sweet bread French toast
- Lobster eggs benedict
- Traditional eggs benedict
- Steak and eggs
The brunch goes from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
July 23
Hall of Fame Tennis Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame - Final Day
Get to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport for the championship match of the Hall of Fame Open.
This year's tournament features well known players such as John Isner, Ivo Karlovic, Sam Querrey and more.
July 23
Newport Music Festival at the Breakers
Sunday is the final day of the Newport Music Festival at the Breakers.
The festival presents more than sixty classical concerts featuring unique chamber music, programs, American debuts, world-class artists and special events held in Gilded Age mansions and other venues throughout Newport and Bristol County.
