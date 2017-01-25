PC Basketball Hosts St. John’s for Crucial Game in Big East Standings

After a loss to #1 Villanova this weekend, Providence College looks to get back in the win column when they host St. John’s on Wednesday.

Both the Friars and the Red Storm are 3-5 in the Big East and tied for seventh place.

SEE THE STANDINGS BELOW

“We are coming off a loss, we are at home so we need to show some desperation and some urgency in this game and play that way the rest of the season if we want to make the tournament,” said Friars head coach Ed Cooley earlier this week.

This will be the 108th meeting all-time between the Friars and Red Storm, with the Friars holding a 25-22 advantage at home. They trail 60-48 in the series overall.

Tip-off for the game is set for 6 30 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

St. John’s Red Storm

The Red Storm are coming off a loss to Seton Hall in their last game and have lost five of their last six games overall after starting Big East play 2-0 with a win over #13 Butler.

St. John’s is led by freshman guards Shamorie Ponds and Marcus Lovett, both of whom average 16.7 points per game.

Junior forward Bashir Ahmed leads them in rebounds with an average of 5.6 rebounds per game.

PC - Two Things to Watch

Kyron Cartwright

Cartwright has had the hot hand recently for the Friars.

He came one rebound short of a triple-double in a road game against Georgetown and then poured in 12 points while dishing out five assists on the road against Villanova.

He currently ranks fourth in the NCAA with an average of seven assists per game.

Alpha Diallo

Alpha Diallo has made consecutive starts for the Friars, taking the pace of Isaiah Jackson in the starting lineup.

In 16.8 minutes per game, Diallo has averaged three points and two rebounds per game while totaling 16 assists and 16 steals in the 21 games he has played in this season.

“I’m just trying to be aggressive and go out there and make the right play,” said Diallo on his recent rise into the starting lineup.

Bonus Thing to Watch - Throwback jerseys

To celebrate Providence College’s 100th year, the Friars will wear replica jerseys inspired by the 1980’s.

The jerseys will include yellow highlighting and feature the interlocking PC logo, which was introduced in 1993 and replaced in the 2000’s.

Related Slideshow: Starting Lineup Projections for URI, PC, Bryant & Brown Basketball Teams

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.