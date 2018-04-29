The Trump Foreign Policy Doctrine May Be Taking Shape - Sunday Political Brunch April 29
Sunday, April 29, 2018
“France’ – It’s tit-for-tat. Last year the French government gave President Trump a lavish reception in Paris. This week Trump returned the favor by hosting French President Emmanuel Macron for a state dinner at the White House. Yes, it’s a lot of pomp and ceremony (not to mention great food and wine), but it’s also a show of international solidarity with our allies who have been jittery in the year-plus Trump term. And I know it sounds cliché, but it gives a very unconventional president the occasion to look “presidential” in the more conventional sense. President Trump also gained a new Secretary of State in Mike Pompeo this week.
“Little Rocket Man” – President Trump loves to call people names, and we should be used to it by now. During the presidential campaign, his rival Senator Ted Cruz, (R) Texas, was called, “Lyin’ Ted.” In the general election former Senator Hillary Clinton, (D) New York, simply was labeled, “Crooked Hillary.” Say what you want about Trump, but he knows something about marketing and creating a bumper sticker that sticks. So, when he started referring to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as, “Little Rocket Man” after his abysmal missile launches, the double-entendre did not fall on deaf ears. And, yes, many people found it hysterical and I’m sure it embarrassed Kim. But then this week the leaders of North and South Korea met at the DMZ for the first time in over a decade; and the Kim-Trump summit is next.
“DACA” – Despite some successes, the President also had a foreign policy setback this week. For the third time, a federal District Court or Court of Appeals, has stopped his non-enforcement of the DACA policy set forth by President Obama. Yes, DACA is more of an immigration issue than foreign policy, but it is indeed both. Ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court will likely answer this issue. And if the courts rule against Trump, look for legislative efforts to reverse the decision – assuming Republicans keep control of Congress.
“Why Presidents Do This” – Every President in my lifetime (and likely before), felt hamstrung by the checks and balances of Congress and the Federal Courts – especially on domestic issues. But all Presidents have had a much freer hand on foreign policy. Why? Well, the Constitution only requires Senate approval on treaties with foreign counties, so you don’t have to mess with the often-unruly House. Second – especially since the advent of Air Force One – is the imagery of our president travelling to a foreign land, whether friend or foe. The photo ops with that jet on international soil, with world leaders shaking hands, is gold. It beats staying home locked in an ugly battle with Congress on a budget bill.
“Reagan’s Tough Talk Worked” – ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” shouted President Reagan while standing outside Brandenburg Gate in Berlin - forty years after the end of World War II - but still in the height of the Cold War. Several months later, the wall indeed came down – perhaps more due to the collapse of the Soviet economy, than the harshness of the rhetoric. But, words do matter. Reagan was always good at tough talk (and more importantly conveying the tone that he meant business – whether he’d really take any action or not). Trump’s bluster may be the same kind of tone that makes North Korea flinch and back down. We’ll see.
“Clinton – Iraq” – Not only does the Constitution give a president more latitude on international relations, the public does, too. Not long after President Clinton took office, there was an assassination plot in the Mideast, to kill the man he had just defeated, President George H. W. Bush. Clinton responded by launching cruise missiles into Baghdad. “The Iraqi attack against President Bush was an attack against our country and against all Americans. We could not, and have not, let such action against our nation go unanswered. A firm response from the first days of our Revolution, America’s security has depended on the clarity of this message: don’t tread on us!” It was one of those moments where Americans stood shoulder-to-shoulder regardless of party. Politically, it was a stroke of genius.
“A Nixonian Moment?” – For better, or for worse, Richard Nixon will always be remembered for three things: Resigning over Watergate; opening Cold War diplomacy with the Soviet Union; and, opening diplomatic relations with China. The first is a testimony to his raging political paranoia; the second and third a testimony for his brilliance for political courage and ability to seize a moment and create an opportunity. Nixon could be brilliant, even in his own darkness. Is President Trump sitting down with Kim Jong Un on the same level? Historically no, because Kim is not of the status of China or Russia. But Trump’s harsh rhetoric and tough talk, followed by diplomatic talks, may neutralized the North Korean threat. That’s huge!
“How’d He Get Here?” – Yes, a year and a half after he was elected a lot of people are still scratching their heads saying, “How on Earth did Trump get to the White House?” Like many people I have become a Netflix junkie, so let me recommend two shows. “Trump: An American Dream” is a fascinating four-part series with mostly news clips and TV shows from the 1970s to the present. Whether you love Trump or loathe him, it’s fascinating multi-media refresher course in where he came from and how he arrived at this moment in time. The other is the film, “Get Me Roger Stone.” In the end you will love or despise Stone for how he does what he does, but he provides a fascinating insight. Both programs are provocative and well-done!
What do you want President Trump to do on the international stage? Just click the comment button at www.MarkCurtisMedia.com.
Mark Curtis, Ed.D., is a nationally-known political reporter, analyst and author. He is now Chief Political Reporter for the five Nexstar Media TV stations serving West Virginia.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Sunday Political Brunch: Tax Reform - To Infinity And Beyond? - December 24, 2017
- Sunday Political Brunch: The Roy Moore Fallout—December 17, 2017
- Sunday Political Brunch: The Top Political Stories of the Year - December 31, 2017
- Sunday Political Brunch: The Irish Connection - January 7, 2018
- Sunday Political Brunch: The Intersection Of Math And Politics
- Sunday Political Brunch: Is this a Franken-Stein Strategy?—December 10, 2017
- Sunday Politcal Brunch: A Taxing Problem on Capitol Hill - December 3, 2017
- Sunday Political Brunch: President Trump Had a Roller Coaster Week—November 5, 2017
- Sunday Political Brunch - The Perils of Party Infighting—November 12, 2017
- Sunday Political Brunch: Why is South Carolina Such a Pivotal State—November 19, 2017
- Sunday Political Brunch: Why Republicans Had to Pivot on Roy Moore—November 26, 2017
- Sunday Political Brunch: Trump’s First Year Report Card—January 21, 2018
- Sunday Political Brunch: Before and After the Storms—January 28, 2018
- The Sunday Political Brunch—March 25, 2018
- A ‘Topsy-Turvy’ White House—Sunday Political Brunch - March 18, 2018
- Time for a Political Smackdown Sunday Political Brunch April 1, 2018
- The Race to the Primary Finish Line - Sunday Political Brunch April 8, 2018
- On the Road Again on the Political Trail - The Sunday Political Brunch, April 15
- Could Trump’s Erosion Become a Political Avalanche?—Sunday Political Brunch March 11
- Of Political Turning Points - Sunday Political Brunch March 4
- Sunday Political Brunch: The Intersection of Sports and Politics - February 4, 2018
- Sunday Political Brunch: This Year’s Political Valentines
- Sunday Political Brunch—The Looming March Madness of Politics February 18
- It’s a Pot Luck Sunday Political Brunch – February 25
- Our First Ladies are a National Treasure – Sunday Political Brunch—April 22, 2018