Fung’s Poll Show He Has Dominant Lead Over Morgan

A new poll released by Allan Fung’s campaign shows him with a commanding lead in the Republican primary.

“As has been clear by talking to Rhode Islanders at their doors and out in the community, they want strong and experienced leadership at the helm to fix these departments that have been thrown into chaos under the Raimondo administration,” claimed Fung.

In a three-way race:

Fung 62%

Morgan 22%

Feroce 4%

Undecided 10%

According to Fung’s campaign, the Cranston Mayor leads across every GOP subgroup, including those who define themselves as very conservative, Right to Life voters, Trump supporters, and 2A voters. His lead is largest in the West Bay (73%) where both he and Representative Morgan reside.

The poll of 400 likely Republican primary voters taken July 11-14th by nationally respected pollsters Public Opinion Strategies, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung enjoys a forty-point lead over his nearest opponent.

