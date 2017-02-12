NEW: Prov Public Schools Open on Monday, Parking Ban Takes Effect at Midnight

Providence Public Schools will be open on Monday, February 13.

A citywide parking ban will go into effect starting at 12:01 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday due to the winter storm.

Residents with overnight parking passes are advised that they cannot park on the street during the duration of the citywide parking ban. All vehicles parked on the street in violation of the citywide parking ban will be ticketed and towed to ensure that roadways can be plowed properly.

Garbage and recycling pickup are cancelled for 2/13, all pickups will operate with a one day delay for the rest of the week.

This is the region's third storm in the past four days.

