Beware of Holiday Puppy Scam

Is a new puppy on the Christmas wish list?

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning potential pet owners to be extra cautious of puppy scams during the holiday season.

“Every year, puppy scams cost consumers thousands of dollars for a pet that never arrived. Puppy scammers often build websites using stolen photos and content from reputable breeders. They promise to send a puppy to you after money has been wired, but will add on additional fees or disappear completely after you have paid a certain amount of money,” said the BBB in their press release.

The Better Business Bureau is offering the following tips to avoid puppy scams:

Never wire money. Scammers like to use wire transfers because it works like cash, letting them collect your money before you realize you were scammed. If a breeder pressures you to pay by wire transfer or prepaid debit card, it¹s probably a scam.

Always visit the breeder. Legitimate breeders and rescue groups will offer a chance to visit so you can check out the place and the puppies. If the business doesn¹t want visitors, then consider that a red flag.

Check the contact information. It¹s always a good idea to check the address if you are able to. If not provided, ask for the address so that you can pick up your pet instead of having the breeder ship him or her to you. If the breeder doesn¹t give you their address and refuses to let you pick your pet up, then walk away.

Ask for references. Talk to others who have purchased pets from the breeder and the veterinarian the breeder works with.

Search for reliable breeders or rescues. If you¹re looking to adopt or buy a pet, check out BBB¹s Accredited Business Directory for a list of Accredited Businesses near you to view their BBB Business Profile and Customer Reviews.

For more on puppy scams and others, click here.

