Beware of Holiday Puppy Scam
Thursday, December 22, 2016
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning potential pet owners to be extra cautious of puppy scams during the holiday season.
“Every year, puppy scams cost consumers thousands of dollars for a pet that never arrived. Puppy scammers often build websites using stolen photos and content from reputable breeders. They promise to send a puppy to you after money has been wired, but will add on additional fees or disappear completely after you have paid a certain amount of money,” said the BBB in their press release.
The Better Business Bureau is offering the following tips to avoid puppy scams:
Never wire money. Scammers like to use wire transfers because it works like cash, letting them collect your money before you realize you were scammed. If a breeder pressures you to pay by wire transfer or prepaid debit card, it¹s probably a scam.
Always visit the breeder. Legitimate breeders and rescue groups will offer a chance to visit so you can check out the place and the puppies. If the business doesn¹t want visitors, then consider that a red flag.
Check the contact information. It¹s always a good idea to check the address if you are able to. If not provided, ask for the address so that you can pick up your pet instead of having the breeder ship him or her to you. If the breeder doesn¹t give you their address and refuses to let you pick your pet up, then walk away.
Ask for references. Talk to others who have purchased pets from the breeder and the veterinarian the breeder works with.
Search for reliable breeders or rescues. If you¹re looking to adopt or buy a pet, check out BBB¹s Accredited Business Directory for a list of Accredited Businesses near you to view their BBB Business Profile and Customer Reviews.
For more on puppy scams and others, click here.
Peachy
Meet, Peachy! This gorgeous and incredibly smart lady is looking for her new best friend. Peach is in need of an experienced dog owner, eager to keep up with her training. For a more detailed description and history, please email our Dog Program Coordinator, Stephanie at [email protected]
Toffee
My name is Toffee and I am a 4 year old female. I am a super sweet and lovely lady! My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat.
Bear
My name is Bear and I am an 8 year old male. I'm a sensitive guy who is looking for a home that can give me a lot of attention. My feline-ality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me.
Hamlet
My name is Hamlet and I am a 5-year-old male. I am a sweet and fun boy that would love to be a part of your family. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further.
Cleo
My name is Cleo. I am a 11 year old female sweetheart. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you?
Lola
My name is Lola and I am a 7 year old female. I am a beautiful girl with a lot of spunk. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles.
