LIVE: Garceau of Robin Garceau Interiors On The Pursuit of Quality

Robin Garceau of Robin Garceau Interiors says we have been living in a “throw away society” for some time and many people are now interested in products that have quality and meaning to them.

On LIVE she spoke about the pursuit of quality and supporting U.S. manufacturing companies as well as local artisans.

Garceau says companies that maintain certain standards of excellence will let you know how products are made, sourced or offer high-quality customer service.

On April 28 at the Providence Art Club Dodge House, Garceau is hosting a Designer’s Day from 12-4 p.m. She’ll be speaking with other industry members and artists Anthony Tomaselli and Bill Lane.



