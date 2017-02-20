slides: Shake Your Booty for Rudy
Monday, February 20, 2017
Cheeks has been active in the music and arts community since the early 70’s as a founding member of bands like the Fabulous Motels and The Young Adults. He was there when the Talking Heads got their start at RISD and has nurtured numerous local bands and others in the music industry ever since.
Cheeks, who has recently struggled with health issues, was touched by the outpouring, and took the stage to thank those assembled. Indeed, there was a lot of love in the room. Check out our slide show for some of the evening’s highlights.
Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography.
Rudy Cheeks
"Shake Your Booty for Rudy" was a benefit concert held Sunday Fenruary 19th to support Rudy Cheeks, a mainstay on the RI music scene. A co-founding member of The Fabulous Motels and The Young Adults, Cheeks is also a writer, radio personality, and unofficial "mayor" of the local music scene. He's mentored numerous artists including several who appeared Sunday night. (Photo: Rick Farrell)
The Young Adults
Cheeks co-founded the collective known as The Young Adults in the mid 1970’s. They were Rudy’s second band, after the Fabulous Motels. Both bands were known for catchy rhythms and over-the-top stage antics,both of which continue to this day. (Pictured: David Hansen a.k.a. Sport Fisher, Photo: Rick Farrell)
The Young Adults
The band returned to the stage after more or less retiring a year ago when they were inducted in the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame. Lead vocalist David Hansen (aka Sport Fisher), was joined by drummer Marty Ballou, pianist Jeff Shore, guitarist Ed Vallee, and bassist Marty Richards. (Pictured: Klem Klimek, Photo: Rick Farrell)
Mark Cutler
Cutler recalled being mentored by Cheeks:
“When the Schemers were first starting, Rudy was a mentor, especially to Emerson (Torrey) and I. Back then, there was a big loft scene in Providence. After gigs at Lupo's or One Up, sometimes we'd go back to Rudy's loft and he turned me onto Mose Allison and George Jones. It's had an indelible influence on how I hear music. That's because of Rudy.” (Pictured: Jimmy Berger, Photo: Rick Farrell)
Wild Turkey
The band that tore it up around RI in the 70’s and early 80’s shook off the cobwebs for an amazing set of music. Highlights included their opener “Ophelia” and “The Weight,” both songs originally sung by The Band. A delightful version of Marshall Tucker’s “This Old Cowboy,” and Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell,” were also show stoppers. (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Wild Turkey
On Friday, we learned that the band will be among the newest members of the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame. They’ll be inducted into the Hall on Sunday April 30th along with several other of Rhode Island’s finest. Induction concert details here. (Pictured: Dan Moretti, Photo: Rick Farrell)
Mark and Sam Taber
The father/son piano duo of Mark and Sam Taber opened the show. Mark is a veteran of several RI bands going back to the Tombstone Blues Band in 1967. His son Sam is a musician in the Boston area where he is part of the indie band Milk. The two play together frequently as "Two Tabers." (Photo: Rick Farrell)
Related Articles
- Up Close With Providence Legend Rudy Cheeks
- Crowdfunding Campaign For Rudy Cheeks Launched: Moore News
- NEW: Help Rudy Cheeks “Get His Smile Back” Fundraiser Needs $2500 to Reach Goal
