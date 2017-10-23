Rhode Island Composer Eric Nathan and Business Monday on LIVE

Rhode Island composer Eric Nathan joins LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast center on Monday to talk about his recent original compositions, and how he draws inspiration from unique places. Nathan’s work has been performed throughout the world including Boston Symphony Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra.

In Addition on Monday, Eric Loucks, director of the new Mindfulness Center at Brown University joins LIVE to talk about the

focus of center that has a dual mission of research and public service.



October is Domestic Violence Awareness month we’ll speak with Deborah DeBare the Executive Director of Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence. We’ll discuss the different types of domestic violence and support systems in Rhode Island.

Business Monday



Business Monday starts at 4 PM with Rhode Island’s brightest business minds. Gary Sasse "The Money Man" will be on as will Mr. Innovation Saul Kaplan of Business Innovation Factory.

