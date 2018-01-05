Dongfeng, AkzoNobel Take Commanding Lead in Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race
Friday, January 05, 2018
Leg 4 takes teams from Australia to Hong Kong.
“Now there is a big gap between us and MAPFRE and Vestas 11th Hour Racing,” said Franck Cammas, stepping onboard Dongfeng for Leg 4 as navigator to replace the injured Pascal Bidegorry.
During leg 4, both teams decided to head out to sea in search of help from a northerly current.
The other crews stayed near the Australian coastline.
“We were happy with our choices yesterday. We thought about the risk before the start, and this is the routing we wanted. We followed our plan, and it’s good for our confidence,” added Cammas.
Dee Caffari’s Turn the Tide on Plastic occupy the third spot.
RI’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing is in 5th.
See the Leg 4 Standings Below
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Related Articles
- Volvo Ocean Race Departs Newport With a Return in 2018 Possible
- Team Alvimedica Wins Ninth Leg of Volvo Ocean Race
- Volvo Ocean Race Is Close To Announcing Return To Rhode Island
- Take a Look Back at the Volvo Ocean Race in Newport
- NEW: Volvo Ocean Race Boats Set to Arrive in Newport Tonight
- Volvo Ocean Race Sets Sights on Newport
- Volvo Ocean Race Shipwreck
- Volvo Ocean Race Boats Take Hits as Race Heads Towards Newport
- EXCLUSIVE: Volvo Ocean Race Is Targeting Return to Newport in 2018
- NEW: Dates Set for Volvo Ocean Race’s Return to RI in May of 2018
- Volvo Ocean Race Names Brisius, Salén as President & Co-President
- Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 2 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Mt. Gay Rum to Sponsor Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover
- Volvo Ocean Race Week 9 Highlights
- Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
- 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race Kicks Off in Spain, Comes to Newport May 8
- NEW: Volvo Ocean Race Names Mark Turner CEO
- Brad Read, Volvo Ocean Race Joins Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE
- Team USA Announced for 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
- Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 3 of Volvo Ocean Race