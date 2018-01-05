Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Dongfeng, AkzoNobel Take Commanding Lead in Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race

Friday, January 05, 2018

GoLocalProv Sports

 

Team AkzoNobel

Dongfeng Race Team and Team AkzoNobel have a 34 nautical mile lead three days into leg 4 of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race. 

Leg 4 takes teams from Australia to Hong Kong. 

“Now there is a big gap between us and MAPFRE and Vestas 11th Hour Racing,” said Franck Cammas, stepping onboard Dongfeng for Leg 4 as navigator to replace the injured Pascal Bidegorry.

During leg 4, both teams decided to head out to sea in search of help from a northerly current.

The other crews stayed near the Australian coastline.

“We were happy with our choices yesterday. We thought about the risk before the start, and this is the routing we wanted. We followed our plan, and it’s good for our confidence,” added Cammas.

 Dee Caffari’s Turn the Tide on Plastic occupy the third spot.

RI’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing is in 5th.

See the Leg 4 Standings Below

 

Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
 

Prev Next

Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017

Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race

Prev Next

Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race

Prev Next

Lisbon stopover. Photo by Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
 

Prev Next

Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.

Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
 

Prev Next

Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017

Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race

Prev Next

Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

Prev Next

Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

Prev Next

Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race

Prev Next

Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November

Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race

Prev Next
 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!