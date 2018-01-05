Dongfeng, AkzoNobel Take Commanding Lead in Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race

Dongfeng Race Team and Team AkzoNobel have a 34 nautical mile lead three days into leg 4 of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race.

Leg 4 takes teams from Australia to Hong Kong.

“Now there is a big gap between us and MAPFRE and Vestas 11th Hour Racing,” said Franck Cammas, stepping onboard Dongfeng for Leg 4 as navigator to replace the injured Pascal Bidegorry.

During leg 4, both teams decided to head out to sea in search of help from a northerly current.

The other crews stayed near the Australian coastline.

“We were happy with our choices yesterday. We thought about the risk before the start, and this is the routing we wanted. We followed our plan, and it’s good for our confidence,” added Cammas.

Dee Caffari’s Turn the Tide on Plastic occupy the third spot.

RI’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing is in 5th.

See the Leg 4 Standings Below

Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race

