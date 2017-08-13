video: Bunbury’s Goal Lifts Revolution to 1-0 Win Over Vancouver

Teal Bunbury found the back of the net in the 53rd minute and the New England Revolution held on to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 at Gillette Stadium.

"Every game counts now, especially at home. We got to get maximum points at home, because we’re clearly struggling on the road. We’re hoping — we need to win at least a couple on the road, but as long as we can maintain this home form, then we give ourselves a chance going into the post-season," said Lee Nguyen after the game.

The win improves the Revolution to 8-10-5 on the season. They are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

Revolution Hold On

With the game scoreless in the 53rd minute, Bunbury took a cross from Kelyn Rowe and put it in the back of the net from just outside the six-yard box.

"It was going to take a special play, and Kelyn [Rowe] made an unbelievable run, unbelievable ball into the box. I try to time my run and he placed it perfectly once again, and just wanted to bury it and was able to get that 1-0 win," said Bunbury after the game.

The goal was Bunbury’s fourth in the last five matches.

Revolution goalkeeper Cody Cropper held the Revolution’s lead in tact with a save on Vancouver forward Fredy Montero in stoppage time of the second half.

The shutout is Cropper’s sixth of the season.

Next up

The Revolution return to action on Sunday, August 20 when they visit New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

New England is 0-8-3 on the road.

Th match is set for 6 p.m.

