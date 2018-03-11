Political Consultant Coyne-McCoy to Host Candidate Training
Sunday, March 11, 2018
In her career, Coyne-McCoy has trained more than 9,000 candidates across the country.
The training will be held on March 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Ocean Mist in Matunuck.
“The old-time village tavern was a center for activism and civic engagement. We are happy to host this training and hope that anyone who has thought about seeking and serving in local or state office feels welcome to attend,” Said Kevin Finnegan, owner of the Ocean Mist.
The training will cover topics including factors to consider when thinking about and deciding to run for office, how to begin a campaign, and how to position oneself today for candidacy tomorrow.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Republican Organizer Vargas on Providence Politics, Newport Senate Race, and More
- LIVE: Drag Queen Jacqueline Dimera Talks All Things Drag, Politics, and Pride
- Sunday Political Brunch: All Politics is Local, or Is It? August 6, 2017
- GOP Senate Candidate Smith Blasts Progressive Politics’ Price Tag Ahead of District 13 Election
- Horowitz: Trump Continues Politics of Racial Division with Disgraceful Pardon of Arpaio
- Riley: RI Pensions - No Management Fees, No Politics
- LIVE: Increasing Women in Politics, Emerge America Forming RI Branch
- St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Input Report Coming Next Week: Keys Breaks Down South Providence Politics
- Riley: Politics and Pensions - Has Raimondo Given Up?
- John O’Hurley talks PPAC, Providence, Politics, Peterman, and Pets on GoLocal LIVE
- Bishop: Met Café to Knickerbocker Café - Prov’s Retro Scene Isn’t in Prov Anymore, & That’s Politics
- PC to Host Symposium on Political, Social & Gender Politics of Black Women & Girls
- Sunday Political Brunch - The Politics of Distraction—October 1, 2017
- Sunday Political Brunch: The Intersection of Sports and Politics - February 4, 2018
- R.W. Alley: “Politics Knows No Season”
- Sunday Political Brunch—The Looming March Madness of Politics February 18
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Gardiner: Craft Beer, Libel, and GOP Politics - Will the Russians Stop at Nothing?
- Best of R.W. Alley—Capturing RI’s Politics Via Cartoons
- Sunday Political Brunch: The Intersection Of Math And Politics
- RI State House Politics Are About to Explode
- Sunday Political Brunch - The Politics of Words—October 8, 2017
- GoLocal and Harvard’s Della Volpe to Release Benchmark Poll on RI Politics and Economy
- New RI Latino PAC President Flynn Talks Politics, Fundraising on GoLocal LIVE
- The 2017 Power List — Politics