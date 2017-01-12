Under Elorza, Outside Legal Fees Double to $2M, Many of the Firms Are Big Donors

Legal fees paid by the Elorza Administration to outside law firms have exploded — up more than 100 percent and now have hit two million dollars a year. Correspondingly, the Elorza campaign has raised more than $160,000 from a variety of law firms in and around the city.

These outside lawyers have not decreased the cost of supporting the city’s in-house legal Department — those costs too have risen under Elorza and now top $3 million annually for salaries and benefits.

In contrast, in Angel Taveras’ last full year as Mayor, total fees paid to outside law firms were just over $1 million.

Who's Giving - and Getting - What

The firm, Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce, is led by Ed Feldstein who is also the chair of Elorza campaign committee. Feldstein and his wife have hosted a number of fundraising events for Elorza including a $1,000 per person event at their East Side home.

Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce was paid $17,751.46 in legal fees under Taveras’ administration in the last full fiscal year. Members of the firm and their spouses have donated roughly $14,000 to the Elorza campaign. During Elorza’s first full budget year the legal payments from the City of Providence to the firm jumped to $83,644 — a 470 percent increase in billings to the firm from Taveras to Elorza.

"We have paid outside counsel over 5 million over the last 4 years substantially increasing each year. It was testified at the (City Council) Finance Committee and I was told last year that the solicitor’s office (under Elorza) would be within budget. They substantially over spent. We have a law department with some highly skilled attorneys at a cost of about 3 million dollars in salaries and benefits," said Jim Lombardi, the Providence City Treasurer.

The City Charter requires that any city expenditure of greater than $5,000 is required to be competitively bid and approved by the Providence Board of Contract. Elorza serves as the chair of the Board of Contract and Supply. Few of these legal engagements are going through the city mandated requirement for outside contractors. Lombardi, Providence's fiscal watchdog has asserted that Providence would save money and get better representation by properly bidding contracts. In an email from Lombardi to Elorza's City Solicitor in May of 2016 regarding bidding legal services,"...it gets you the best price and predictability...If not, as the treasurer I will apply it as required fiscal measure to protect the taxpayer."

Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce is not the only firm to see a substantial spike in payments from the City of Providence since Elorza took office.

Donoghue, Barrett & Singal has seen legal fees increase from $93,960.70 during Taveras’ last full year to $721,144.46 in Elorza’a first full year — an increase of more than $700,000. Correspondingly, members of that firm or their family have donated more than $10,000 to the Elorza campaign.

Over the past three full fiscal years — 2014 to 2016, Donoghue, Barrett & Singal has been paid more than $1.3 million in fees of which more a million of it derives from a variety of assignments under the Elorza administration, including the Buck pension legal action and the Board of Canvassers recall case involving Councilman Kevin Jackson.

PLEASE NOTE: Data regarding donations to Elorza was compiled by the the blog Providence Rules, founded by community activist and former corporate attorney Johanna Harris. She was appointed to chair the Board of Licenses by Mayor Angel Taveras.

