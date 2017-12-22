Salvatore Taps Seasoned Policy and PR Pro to City Council Office, McKenna Out

City Council President David Salvatore has started to make changes in just the first 24-hours of being elected and he has tapped Emily Martineau of RI Housing to run the City Council office.

Martineau is widely respected at the state-wide level for her experience at both the RI Attorney General Office and RI Housing.

As part of the shake-up Cyd McKenna departs — she is the former aide to Vincent “Buddy” Cianci who was appointed by Luis Aponte. The former Council President who resigned last Spring after he was indicted by the RI Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

McKenna had run Cianci's 2014 run for Mayor.

Salvatore was elected to the Presidency of the City Council on Thursday night.

As GoLocal reported Monday, Salvatore had met over the weekend with Council collegues to secure support for his bid.

"I am honored and humbled to have the support of my colleagues on the council to support me to serve as President of the Providence City Council. I am grateful to Council President Pro Tempore Matos for her service as acting Council President. I look forward to working with every member of the council on behalf of all Providence's residents," said Salvatore.

With 14 members in attendance -- Councilman Michael Correia was absent -- Councilman Terry Hassett nominated Salvatore at the outset of the special meeting. Councilwomen Carmen Castillo and Mary Kay Harris expressed their reservations about the process -- and direction of the council -- following, before Acting City Council President Matos accepted the nomination, and Salvatore was named President.

