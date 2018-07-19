RI Council on Postsecondary Education Names DelGiudice Chair, MarcAurele and Monte Named to Board

The Rhode Island Council on Postsecondary Education named Tim DelGiudice as its new chair.

He succeeds William Folks as chair.

“Across K-12 and higher education, we are working to connect what students are learning in the classroom and the skills they need to be successful in the workforce. As a highly-respected leader in the business community and as someone with extensive experience in engaging stakeholders in public policy, Tim DelGiudice brings an important perspective to this work and to the Council overall. I want to thank Tim for stepping up into this leadership role, and I’m grateful to Tim, Joe, and Marianne for their strong support of higher education in our state,” said Barbara Cottam, Chair of the Rhode Island Board of Education.

DelGiudice has served as a member of the postsecondary council since 2016.

“Our system of public higher education has grown leaps and bounds in the past several years and has the potential to continue that positive trend and serve even more Rhode Islanders. By 2020, seven out of ten jobs created in Rhode Island will require more than a high school diploma. I’m excited to work with the Commissioner and our institutions to increase student access and affordability and eliminate equity gaps in our state system. I’m honored and humbled to have been chosen for this position,” said DelGiudice.

About DelGiudice

DelGiudice is the Strategic Initiatives Senior Program Manager at Raytheon, a defense contractor where he has worked since 2007.

He is also Chairman of the Board of the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance (SENEDIA).

DelGiudice previously worked for Congressman Jim Langevin and former Congressman Bob Weygand.

Two New Members Added

Along with naming DelGiudice chair, the Rhode Island Council on Postsecondary Education added two new members to the council, Joseph MarcAurele and Marianne Monte.

“In order to meet our postsecondary attainment goal of 70% of Rhode Islanders having a postsecondary degree or credential, it is critical that we continue to execute on the right strategies. We very much look forward to working with Chair DelGiudice, Mr. MarcAurele, Ms. Monte, and our other council members and benefitting from their extensive experience,” said Brenda Dann-Messier, Commissioner of Postsecondary Education.

About MarcAurele

MarcAurele is the recently retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Washington Trust Company.

Prior to joining Washington Trust in 2009, he was the President of Rhode Island-based Citizens Bank for nine years.

MarcAurele began his banking career at Fleet National Bank, where he rose to the rank of Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources.

MarcAurele started off his career in education. He was a high school English and Latin teacher, athletic director, and football and baseball coach. He concluded his last three years in education as a high school Assistant Principal.

He was also President of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank for six years and chaired the Rhode Island Governor’s Workforce Board for eight years earlier in his career.

MarcAurele has a B.A. in English from Holy Cross College.

About Monte

As Chief People Officer, Monte leads human resources and business strategy for Shawmut Design and Construction, a $1.2 billion construction firm with nine offices nationwide.

Recently, Monte co-hosted a webinar with the CEO of MindGym titled, “Constructing Success: The Talent Story at Shawmut.”

Prior to joining Shawmut, Marianne was the vice president of human resources at the Hanover Insurance Group and a senior vice president at BankRI. She also served on the transition team for Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo.

In addition to her work with Shawmut, she serves on The Gordon School Board and the Rhode Island Retirement Board, where she was appointed by Rhode Island General Treasurer, Seth Magaziner.

She also spends time volunteering with Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders (GLAD).

Monte is a Providence College graduate, and has a juris doctor degree from Suffolk University.

She was the recipient of the 2017 Providence Business News C-Suite Chief Human Resources Officer Award.

