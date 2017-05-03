Raimondo Names Rebecca Boss as Her Choice for Director of BHDDH

Governor Gina Raimondo has named Rebecca Boss as her choice to lead the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. She has served as Acting Director of the Department for the past 10 months.

"Becky has dedicated her career to serving the State's most vulnerable citizens. Her commitment, leadership, and vision over the last 13 years have been instrumental in moving a diverse department forward to meet the needs of our residents in a constantly changing service environment. I am pleased to have a strong leader with her depth of knowledge and respect from the community serving as the Director at BHDDH,” said Raimondo.

As Director at BHDDH, Boss will manage a department of approximately 1,350 employees with a budget of about $386 million for this fiscal year.

Raimondo will submit her name to the Rhode Island Senate on Wednesday for their advice and consent.

Rebecca Boss

Boss, 53, has over 20 years of experience in the behavioral health and substance-use disorder field.

She started her career serving youth in residential care and left that position to provide direct clinical services at CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, Inc., eventually moving into various management roles.

In 2004, Boss joined the staff at BHDDH, where she served as Deputy Director and Administrator for 12 years and as Acting Director for the last 10 months.

"I am honored to be appointed as the Director of BHDDH. The Governor and her administration are committed to the populations served by the department--communities at Eleanor Slater Hospital, individuals living with developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, or substance use disorders, etc. We have been improving our services in each division to provide better coordination and value to all Rhode Islanders in need of our work. The staff at BHDDH is steadfast in their commitment to continue the work we have started,” said Boss.

Boss holds a Bachelor of the Arts degree from the University of Rhode Island and a Master of the Arts degree from Rhode Island College.

Criminal Justice Reform Per recommendations from the Justice Reinvestment Working Group, the Governor is proposing nearly $1 million in investments such as the public defender mental health program ($185,000), improved mental health services at the ACI ($410,000), recovery housing ($200,000) and domestic violence intervention, in her FY18 budget.

English Language Learners Under the heading of "promoting 3rd grade reading," Raimondo proposed adding $2.5 million to make English Language Learning (ELL) K-12 funding permanent. The Governor's office points out that RI is one of four states that doesn't have permanent funding. The suggestion was one made by the Funding Formula Working Group in January 2016, who said that "in the event that Rhode Island chooses to make an additional investment in ELLs, the funding should be calculated to be responsive to the number of ELLs in the system and based on reliable data, and include reasonable restrictions to ensure that the money is used to benefit ELLs — and promote the appropriate exiting of ELL students from services."

Car Owners - and Drivers Governor Raimondo wants to reduce assessed motor vehicle values by 30% - a change that would reduce total car tax bills by about $58 million in calendar year 2018. Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello, however, has indicated that he might want to go further in its repeal. In her budget proposal, Raimondo also put forth adding 8 staffers to the the Department of Motor Vehicles to "address wait times." T.F. Green The "Air Services Development Fund" would get an influx of $500,000 to "provide incentives to airlines interested in launching new routes or increasing service to T.F. Green Airport." The Commerce Corporation set the criteria at the end of 2016 for how to grant money through the new (at the time $1.5 million fund). Also getting a shot in the arm is the I-195 development fund, which would receive $10.1 million from debt-service savings to "resupply" the Fund to "catalyze development & attract anchor employers."

Minimum Wage Increase An increase in the state minimum wage is part of Raimondo's proposal, which would see it go from $9.60 an hour to $10.50 an hour. Raimondo was unsuccessful in her effort in 2016 to bring it up to $10.10 — it was June 2015 that she signed legislation into law that last raised Rhode Island's minimum wage, from $9 to 9.60. The state's minimum hourly wage has gone up from $6.75 in January 2004 to $7.75 in 2013, $8 in 2014, and $9 on Jan. 1, 2015. Business groups such as the National Federation of Independent Business however have historically been against such measures, citing a hamper on job creation.

Cigarette Tax Like the minimum wage, Raimondo is looking for an increase - in this instance, the cigarette tax, and revenue to state coffers. Raimondo was unsuccessful in her effort to go from a tax of $3.75 to $4 last year. Now she is looking for an increase to $4.25 per pack, which the administration says would equate to $8.7 million in general revenue — and go in part towards outdoor recreation and smoking cessation programs. The National Federation of Independent Business and other trade groups have historically been against such an increase, saying it will hurt small businesses - i.e. convenience stores. And clearly, if you're a smoker, you're likely to place this squarely in the loser category instead.

Hospitals As often happens in the state budget, winner one year, loser the next. As GoLocal reported in 2016, "the Rhode Island Hospital Association immediately lauded the budget following its introduction, and addressed that while it is facing some reductions, that it "applauds" this years budget after landing on the "loser" list last year." This year, it falls back on the loser list, with a Medicaid rate freeze to hospitals, nursing homes, providers, and payers — at FY 2017 levels, with a 1% rate cut come January 1, 2018.

Online Shoppers The taxman cometh — maybe. Raimondo proposed an "Internet Sales Tax Initiative" — which would purportedly equate to $34.7 million in revenues. "Online sales and the fact that online sellers do not collect sales tax has created a structural problem for Rhode Island's budget — our sales taxes have been flat," said Director of Administration Michael DiBiase, of the tax that Amazon collects in 33 states, but not Rhode Island. "We think mostly due to online sales, we're able to capture the growth. The revenue number is $35 million dollars — it improves our structural deficit problem. It's an important fiscal development." Long Term Care Funding The Governor's proposal recommends "redesigning the nature" of the State's Integrated Care Initiative, by transferring long-term stay nursing home members from Neighborhood Health to Medicaid Fee-for-Service and repurposing a portion of the anticipated savings (from reduced administrative payments to Neighborhood Health) for "enhanced services in the community." "The investments in home- and community-based care will help achieve the goal of rebalancing the long-term care system," states the Administration. Cutting that program is tagged at saving $12.2 million; cuts and "restructuring" at Health and Human Services is slated to save $46.3 million.

