Raimondo Names Rebecca Boss as Her Choice for Director of BHDDH
Wednesday, May 03, 2017
"Becky has dedicated her career to serving the State's most vulnerable citizens. Her commitment, leadership, and vision over the last 13 years have been instrumental in moving a diverse department forward to meet the needs of our residents in a constantly changing service environment. I am pleased to have a strong leader with her depth of knowledge and respect from the community serving as the Director at BHDDH,” said Raimondo.
As Director at BHDDH, Boss will manage a department of approximately 1,350 employees with a budget of about $386 million for this fiscal year.
Raimondo will submit her name to the Rhode Island Senate on Wednesday for their advice and consent.
Rebecca Boss
Boss, 53, has over 20 years of experience in the behavioral health and substance-use disorder field.
She started her career serving youth in residential care and left that position to provide direct clinical services at CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, Inc., eventually moving into various management roles.
In 2004, Boss joined the staff at BHDDH, where she served as Deputy Director and Administrator for 12 years and as Acting Director for the last 10 months.
"I am honored to be appointed as the Director of BHDDH. The Governor and her administration are committed to the populations served by the department--communities at Eleanor Slater Hospital, individuals living with developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, or substance use disorders, etc. We have been improving our services in each division to provide better coordination and value to all Rhode Islanders in need of our work. The staff at BHDDH is steadfast in their commitment to continue the work we have started,” said Boss.
Boss holds a Bachelor of the Arts degree from the University of Rhode Island and a Master of the Arts degree from Rhode Island College.
