Paolino’s Homelessness Project at St. Joseph Will Not Impact Crossroads

GoLocalProv.com reported on Monday that Providence business leader Joe Paolino is purchasing the St. Joseph Hospital building on Broad Street from healthcare giant CharterCARE.

The new effort to address homelessness will be a compliment to existing programs like Crossroads and others. Karen Santilli, president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island has confirmed that they will not move their facilities.

Paolino is purchasing the building for use as housing for the homeless, with a special focus on military veterans.

“This project is envisioned to add resources to the community. There a range of resources that do great work, but there is not enough,” said Paolino.

On Tuesday Paolino is scheduled to be joined by Governor Gina Raimondo and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza at the St. Joseph building to discuss the effort to combat homelessness.

