NEW: Tsunami Warning for RI Issued by National Weather Service in Error

The tsunami warning issued to Rhode Island and all along the East Coast by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning was an error.

The warning that was sent was just a test.

"The National Tsunami Warning Center of the National Weather Service issued a routine test message at approximately 8:30 am ET this morning. The test message was released by at least one private sector company as an official Tsunami Warning, resulting in widespread reports of tsunami warnings received via phones and other media across the East Coast, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean," said spokesperson Susan Buchanan.

National Weather Service branches along the east coast took to Twitter to clarify.

See the Tweets Below

The National Tsunami Warning Center did NOT issue a tsunami Warning, Watch, or Advisory for any part of the United States or Canada this morning. — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) February 6, 2018

There is NO current Tsunami Warning, Advisory, Watch, or Threat for the U.S.

Please refer to https://t.co/pXpCFxXtaU and @NWS_NTWC for up to date information. — NWS (@NWS) February 6, 2018

We have been receiving reports that an erroneous tsunami alert across New England. Please note there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT FOR New England. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 6, 2018

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 6, 2018

