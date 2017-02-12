MA Gov. Baker Announces 11 a.m. Start Time for Non-Emergency State Employees

Governor Charlie Baker announced an 11 a.m. delayed start time for all non-emergency state executive branch employees Monday morning in order to allow crews to keep removing snow and treating roads affected by the winter storm.

"We are implementing an 11:00 a.m. delayed start time for all non-emergency state executive branch employees to allow crews additional time to treat and clear roadways for tomorrow's commute as this winter storm continues," said Baker.

He continued to urge drivers to stay off the roads Sunday night and to use caution while driving on Monday due to snow and high winds. Residents were encouraged to use public transportation if possible.

"Please avoid driving this evening and use public transportation if possible tomorrow as blowing snow will make driving difficult during the morning commute. We ask everyone to continue to check on those in need and assist in keeping sidewalks, storm drains and fire hydrants clear in your neighborhoods. We will continue to work with public safety officials to monitor the forecast and the potential for damage from high winds and flooding in some areas and further update the public as needed,” Baker added.

Baker remains in contact with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), National Weather Service, Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and State Police (MSP) to monitor the forecast and will work to alert the public with important updates or notifications.

Related Slideshow: 25 Winter Weather Tips-2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.