Clinging Jellyfish Found in Narragansett’s Point Judith Pond

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RI DEM) and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RI DOH) are warning the public that clinging jellyfish have been found in Point Judith Pond in Narragansett.

According to RI DEM, three people have been stung by the jellyfish over the last ten days after they were shellfishing and recreating in Point Judith Pond.

DEM and RIDOH have received reports that clinging jellyfish may be present in Potters Pond in South Kingstown and the Narrow River in Narragansett.

Marine biologists surveyed Potters Pond in early July and did not observe the jellies at that time.

Clinging Jellyfish

Adult clinging jellyfish are about the size of a dime and marked with an orange-brown cross on their transparent bodies.

Originally thought to be native to the Pacific Ocean, clinging jellyfish are prevalent in the northeast, particularly from Connecticut to Maine and in the waters surrounding Cape Cod.

They also have been found on Long Island and in northern New Jersey.

The clinging jellyfish is not known to inhabit ocean beaches or other sandy areas but tends to attach itself to submerged aquatic vegetation and algae in back bays, coastal ponds, and estuaries, areas not heavily used for swimming.

If You are Stung

The clinging jellyfish is very difficult to spot in the water.

RI DEM encourages the public to use common sense and caution in areas where the jellyfish are suspected.

People can react differently to a sting from a clinging jellyfish. Symptoms range from no discomfort to severe pain, redness at the sting site, and respiratory and/or neurological problems. Symptoms typically last about three to five days.

RIDOH advises that if you are stung by a clinging jellyfish:

Put white vinegar on the sting site to stop any remaining stinging cells.

Remove any remaining tentacles with fine tweezers. Be sure to wear gloves to prevent additional stings to your hands.

Soak the skin in hot water (110° - 113°F) or take a hot shower for 20-45 minutes.

If symptoms do not go away or pain gets worse, seek medical attention.

