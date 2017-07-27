Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Loie Fuller’s Wolf Talks About the Farm They Own in Foster on LIVE’s The Taste

Thursday, July 27, 2017

GoLocal LIVE

 

Eric Wolf

Chef Eric Wolf of Loie Fuller's discusses their commitment to French inspired with fresh local influences via their ownership of their ownership and operation of a farm in Foster which supplies the restaurant with vegetables, chickens and hogs. The ultimate farm to table approach.

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!