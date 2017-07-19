Americana Roots & Blues Songwriter Johnny Nicholas Performs on LIVE

Johnny Nicholas grew up in Westerly, but after 40 years living in Texas, he describes himself as a Texas songwriter with blues roots.

His career in music spans four decades and includes collaborations with notable artists like Eric Clapton, Johnny Shines, and Snooky Pryor.

Nicholas might be most well known for his time as a member of the Grammy Award winning group Asleep at the Wheel.

When it comes to playing American music that can be deeply traditional, Nicholas says he tries to keep it fresh by using life inspiration.

“If I didn’t start really focusing and facing up to the task of writing more, and crafting my own songs and telling my own stories, I was getting really bored,” Nicholas says.

He said writing and telling his own stories charges him up.

“You can’t escape where you came from, but it all comes out in whatever you do,” says Nicholas.



Nicholas performed two songs from his most recent album "Fresh Air" on LIVE.



