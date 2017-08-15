Organize + Energize: 4 Areas to Organize With Your Kids Before They Go Back to School
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Bedroom. Start with their clothes. Take everything out of closets and bureaus and get rid of anything that doesn’t fit. Also get rid of things you know they’ll no longer wear. After that, talk about how they want to grab their clothes and create simple systems. Next move onto other non-clothing areas in the bedroom and follow the same decluttering and organizing process.
Bathroom. Why should you organize the bathroom? It’s so everybody can become more efficient during their morning routine. Create working organized systems in the bathroom to decrease time spent in the bathroom. Declutter, categorize, itemize and contain everything to make mornings easier.
Paper. I can already hear the moans about the paper that arrives during the school year. You have to have a system to control this paper. Everybody functions differently so not every system is created equal. The key is to create a simple system that can be maintained throughout the year. Decluttering this system at the end of each semester or school year is also crucial. Don’t forget to keep a memorabilia container to store all of the important and meaningful items that they accumulate throughout the year.
Desk. Talk to your kids about how they want to function this year with their homework. Do they want a quiet desk space in their room away from the distractions in the kitchen? Wherever they choose to function, set them up with all of the supplies they will need to be successful. Categorize and itemize their school supplies and create systems for them to easily maintain.
With all of these areas, get your kids involved in the process and talk with them about how they’d like to function. This is their space and you want them to become independent in this space. The simpler the systems are to follow, the more likely they’ll be able to maintain. In turn, it will be less stress and aggravation on your part.
Flip flop organizer
How many flip flops do you own? Are they thrown all over the closet floor? How long does it take you to find a match to one of them? Bed Bath and Beyond has a $9.99 flip flop organizer that holds 6 pairs of flip flops and hangs nicely in your closet. This is a must-have if you have more than 5 pairs of flip flops. I’ve purchased these for my clients and they work great!
Scarf organizer
You love your scarves, but it takes you forever to locate one and you have to throw 5 around to find the one you are searching for. Use a scarf organizer and you will be able to see all your scarves and find them at a moment’s notice. Bed Bath and Beyond has a few different types of scarf organizers, including this one for $9.99.
Belt organizer
How are you storing your belts? Are they in a tangled mess? Purchase a belt organizer for a cheap solution—they can be as inexpensive as $6.99 from the Container Store.
Tie organizer
Keep your ties organized and hanging on a tie rack, or keep then rolled in a drawer organizer. Whichever way you choose to organize them, treat them with care. To take care of both your belts and your ties in one fell swoop, check out this organizer from the Container Store.
Shoe rack
Did you know people who didn’t own shoe racks were 7 times more likely to show up late for an event? Are your shoes in piles on the floor? Get them off the floor and contain them in a shoe rack. There are many options out there, like this one from Bed Bath and Beyond. Choose the shoe rack that is going to fit what you need to hold and fit in the space you are working with.
Handbags
How are you storing your handbags? Are they stored all over your closet? Are they in bins or crumpled up on the floor? It’s time to organize your bags. There are many options depending on the space you are working with. You can stand them up on a shelf, you can hang them, or if they are small, you can store them in a canvas bin. The choice is yours. Think about how you function and develop a system from there.
Baseball cap organizer
How many baseball caps do you own? How are they organized in your closet now, and how long does it take you to find one? The Container Store (pictured here), Bed Bath and Beyond, and other stores sell this baseball cap organizer. I have a few clients that have purchased them and they love them!
Function over flash
There are many variations on these products. Choose the product that is right for you. There are some organizing products I would never use, but other people might choose to use them. Choose the one that is going to be the most efficient and productive product for you and your family. Don’t choose a product because it’s pretty, choose it based on functionality. Search online for different products before you rush out and purchase a product. You may find that one store is more expensive than another. Don’t forget if you are going to Bed Bath and Beyond to use their 20% off coupons. If you don’t want to purchase these items, get creative and re-purpose items around the home, or make your own!
Kristin MacRae
Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, the founder and owner of Organizing in RI, has always enjoyed finding creative ways to streamline the environment around her. She has appeared on air on Patricia Raskin's Positive Business Radio and her articles have been published in the Rhode Island Small Business Journal and New England Home Life. Kristin's CD, Organizing Basics, is a 1-hour guide for the person who wants to get organized but doesn't know where to start. She is also available for organizing workshops. Tune into her weekly radio show, Organize, Energize! on Mondays at 8:30am on www.talkstreamradio.com.
