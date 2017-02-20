Mars Attacks Event to Advocate for HIV + Individuals Wishing to Join Military
Monday, February 20, 2017
The event will be held on February 21 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and feature live music, DJ Gino Santos, dancing and much more.
There is no cover charge.
Dusk is located at 301 Harris Ave.
This event was originally scheduled for February 9, but moved due to weather.
Projec+ No 1One%
Projec+ No 1One% is a movement is aimed to bring attention to removing the ban against individuals who are HIV+ to be able to serve in the military while upholding protection and advocacy for Veterans Rights, Disabled Individuals, Members of the LGBQ+Straight Alliance Community, Transgender Demographics & Victims of Domestic Violence & Child Abuse while avidly delivering presentations through events in nightlife, motivational speeches and global gatherings of diverse, unique individuals.
