25 Winter Weather Tips

Is the winter weather beating you down? Growing frustrated with dealing with the heavy clothes, rain snow, ice and cold? Well, don’t fear. GoLocal is here to help.

We know winter can be tough to deal with, so we have compiled the 25 best winter weather tips out there to help you finish the season out strong.

As everyone has probably dealt with, driving can be one of the most difficult aspects of winter life. GoLocal spoke with Mary Maguire, Director of Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA of Southern New England, to find out the best ways to deal with wet, snowy or icy roads, and winter driving in general.

Don’t drive a car? No worries, there are plenty of other tips to keep you warm, dry and smiling in spite of Jack Frost. We’ve compiled tips to help keep your home and family safe and warm this season.

We also have plenty of tips for when you’re spending time outside. Riding your bike to work? There’s more for one tip for that. Taking some turns out at Mt. Hood, or any of the Beaver State’s fine ski areas? Well, we have you everything you need to make sure you enjoy your day on the slopes.

Read on below to find out all the best tips this winter. Let us know your favorites and let us know some winter weather tips of your own.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was originally published in 2016

SEE SLIDES BELOW: 25 Winter Weather Tips

Related Slideshow: 25 Winter Weather Tips-2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.