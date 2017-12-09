25 Things You Must Do This Winter in New England

Get out the coats, scarfs, and hats because winter has arrived.

While winter is not everyone's favorite time of year, there is no better way to make it go by fast than by getting out and taking part in some great winter activities.

Of course, there are the basic winter events like skiing and tubing, but how about trying new things like ice climbing or dog sledding?

To help make the winter go by fast, GoLocalProv.com has identified 25 Things to do in New England This Winter.

See the 25 You Must Do in New England This Winter Slideshow Below.

Video Wall PHOTO: Jesse Thorstad

Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Must Do in New England This Winter - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.