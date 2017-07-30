slides: 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Saturday Highlights

Day two of the 2017 Newport Folk Festival provided another round of splendid music in the books yesterday at Fort Adams State Park.

An overcast and blustery day did not daunt the sellout crowd of thousands from enjoying another spectacle of music, good vibes, and a great time.

Highlights of the day included a latin infused performance by Chicano Batman, the mesmerizing voice of Jalen N’Gonda, a fantastic set of Bill Withers’ classics by Grandma’s Hands Band, the raw guitar licks of Robert Ellis backed by several members of Deer Tick, country rock force Nikki Lane, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, the always entertaining Avett Brothers, American culture story tellers Billy Bragg and Joe Henry, and the powerful and hard edged Drive-By Truckers.

As the day came to an end, the sun finally emerged as powerhouse alternative rock band Wilco put another chapter to an end for the weekend. GoLocalProv was there to cover day 2 of the weekend’s events.

See the slideshow below for photos.

2017 Newport Folk Festival - Saturday Highlights

Day two of the 2017 Newport Folk Festival provided another round of splendid music in the books yesterday at Fort Adams State Park. Mt. Joy Prev Next Julia Jacklin Prev Next Chicano Batman Prev Next Jalen N'Gonda Prev Next Marlon Williams Prev Next Grandma's Hands Band Prev Next J.P. Harris & Chance McCoy Prev Next Mandolin Orange Prev Next Offa Rex Prev Next Robert Ellis Prev Next Nikki Lane Prev Next Angel Olsen Prev Next Joseph Prev Next Jim James Prev Next The Avett Brothers Prev Next Billy Bragg & Joe Henry Prev Next Drive-By Truckers Prev Next Wilco Prev Next Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography Prev Next Prev









































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.