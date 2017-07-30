Welcome! Login | Register

slides: 2017 Newport Folk Festival - Saturday Highlights

Sunday, July 30, 2017

Day two of the 2017 Newport Folk Festival provided another round of splendid music in the books yesterday at Fort Adams State Park.

An overcast and blustery day did not daunt the sellout crowd of thousands from enjoying another spectacle of music, good vibes, and a great time.

Highlights of the day included a latin infused performance by Chicano Batman, the mesmerizing voice of Jalen N’Gonda, a fantastic set of Bill Withers’ classics by Grandma’s Hands Band, the raw guitar licks of Robert Ellis backed by several members of Deer Tick, country rock force Nikki Lane, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, the always entertaining Avett Brothers, American culture story tellers Billy Bragg and Joe Henry, and the powerful and hard edged Drive-By Truckers.

As the day came to an end, the sun finally emerged as powerhouse alternative rock band Wilco put another chapter to an end for the weekend. GoLocalProv was there to cover day 2 of the weekend’s events.

Mt. Joy

Julia Jacklin

Chicano Batman

Jalen N'Gonda

Marlon Williams

Grandma's Hands Band

J.P. Harris & Chance McCoy

Mandolin Orange

Offa Rex

Robert Ellis

Nikki Lane

Angel Olsen

Joseph

Jim James

The Avett Brothers

Billy Bragg & Joe Henry

Drive-By Truckers

Wilco

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

