10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 12, 2017
Friday, May 12, 2017
This weekend's events include Cinderella at The Vets, a pet fashion show, Mother's Day boat ride and much more.
To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend.
How many activities and events can you get to?
May 12
Cinderella at The Vets
Festival Ballet Providence is set to present the classic Cinderella this weekend at the Vets in Providence.
The ballet features amazing sets and shimmering costumes, bringing the elegant choreography of co-founder Winthrop Corey to life.
Be sure to check out Cinderella this Mother’s Day weekend.
May 12
LANY at Fete Music Hall
LANY will bring their tour to Fete Music Hall on Friday night for a must see concert that is set to begin at 7 p.m.
May 12
Pet Fashion Show at Bow Chika Wow Town
PetsEmpower.org is hosting their 1st annual Pet Fashion Show to raise funds to help 50 domestic violence survivors find short-term pet fostering this year in Rhode Island.
Suggested donation tickets cost $25 and proceeds will provide veterinary care, transport, and food for pets while they are in fostering.
There will be refreshments, live entertainment, and of course, pets!
May 12
Wright's Farm Gift Shop's annual Spring Fling
Wright’s Farm Restaurant and Gift Shop will host its annual Spring Fling Customer Appreciation Event.
Ten percent of all gift shop sales during the Spring Fling will be donated to Operation Stand Down RI
Spring Fling runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
May 13
Lippitt House Museum's The Art of Dining Exhibit
The Lippitt House Museum has opened a new exhibit that highlights Victorian food.
The exhibit, The Art of Dining: A Taste of Providence’s Golden Age, opened on May 5 and explores the social customs of the Victorian era dining etiquette.
The exhibit will also explore how food and drink were integrated into Victorian life.
May 13
10th Annual Urban Pond Procession at Alvarez High School
All-ages participants—led by Big Nazo and marching bands—can select costumes and props for the one-mile walk to Mashapaug Cove and Alvarez High.
First stop is Reservoir Avenue School, then Mashapaug Cove (behind Alvarez High) and a water ceremony followed by light food, hip-hop, accordion & drumming, and other entertainment.
The procession begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m.
May 13
Horse Show Gallery at ArtProv Gallery
Love art? love horses? then this gallery is for you.
“The Horse Show” is a group of works showing the strength and beauty of horses.
The main artists exhibiting in "The Horse Show" include Alecia Barry Underhill, Brian Fox, and Melissa Mason. Additional pieces will be shown by Kate Hoyer, Gin Stone, Mark Holme, and Tim Tolman.
May 14
Mother's Day Dinner at Pan E Vino Ristorante
Need a great place to celebrate mom on Mother's Day?
Head to Pan E Vino on Federal Hill in Providence for great food and just an overall great day.
May 14
Mother's Day Boat Rides at Providence River Boat Company
What better way to spend Mother's Day than on a nice relaxing boat ride on the Providence river.
Complimentary Prosecco will be served to all adults 21+ or BYOB in a small cooler!
Rides run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May 14
Providence Police Annual 5K and Fun Run
The Providence Police will hold their second annual 5K and fun run and walk starting on Sabin Street in Providence.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Providence Police Community Foundation, Special Olympics Rhode Island, and the Dorian J. Murray (D-Strong) Foundation.
The event begins at 10 a.m.
