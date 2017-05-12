Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 12, 2017

Friday, May 12, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Check out Cinderella at The Vets

It is Mother's Day weekend and there are plenty of great events to check out with mom and the entire family. 

This weekend's events include Cinderella at The Vets, a pet fashion show, Mother's Day boat ride and much more.  

To help you decide where to go and what to do, GoLocalProv.com has put together a list of ten great things to do this weekend. 

How many activities and events can you get to?

See the 10 Great Things to do in Rhode Island This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

May 12

Cinderella at The Vets 

Festival Ballet Providence is set to present the classic Cinderella this weekend at the Vets in Providence. 

The ballet features amazing sets and shimmering costumes, bringing the elegant choreography of co-founder Winthrop Corey to life.

Be sure to check out Cinderella this Mother’s Day weekend. 

Click here for more information

May 12

LANY at Fete Music Hall

LANY will bring their tour to Fete Music Hall on Friday night for a must see concert that is set to begin at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information

May 12

Pet Fashion Show at Bow Chika Wow Town

PetsEmpower.org is hosting their 1st annual Pet Fashion Show to raise funds to help 50 domestic violence survivors find short-term pet fostering this year in Rhode Island.

Suggested donation tickets cost $25 and proceeds will provide veterinary care, transport, and food for pets while they are in fostering.

There will be refreshments, live entertainment, and of course, pets!

Click here for more information

May 12

Wright's Farm Gift Shop's annual Spring Fling 

Wright’s Farm Restaurant and Gift Shop will host its annual Spring Fling Customer Appreciation Event.

Ten percent of all gift shop sales during the Spring Fling will be donated to Operation Stand Down RI

Spring Fling runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Click here for more information. 

May 13

Lippitt House Museum's The Art of Dining Exhibit

The Lippitt House Museum has opened a new exhibit that highlights Victorian food. 

The exhibit, The Art of Dining: A Taste of Providence’s Golden Age, opened on May 5 and explores the social customs of the Victorian era dining etiquette. 

 

The exhibit will also explore how food and drink were integrated into Victorian life. 

Click here for more information

May 13

10th Annual Urban Pond Procession at Alvarez High School

All-ages participants—led by Big Nazo and marching bands—can select costumes and props for the one-mile walk to Mashapaug Cove and Alvarez High.

First stop is Reservoir Avenue School, then Mashapaug Cove (behind Alvarez High) and a water ceremony followed by light food, hip-hop, accordion & drumming, and other entertainment.

The procession begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m.

Click here for more information

May 13

Horse Show Gallery at ArtProv Gallery 

Love art? love horses? then this gallery is for you. 

“The Horse Show” is a group of works showing the strength and beauty of horses. 

The main artists exhibiting in "The Horse Show" include Alecia Barry Underhill, Brian Fox, and Melissa Mason. Additional pieces will be shown by Kate Hoyer, Gin Stone, Mark Holme, and Tim Tolman. 

Click here for more information 

May 14

Mother's Day Dinner at Pan E Vino Ristorante

Need a great place to celebrate mom on Mother's Day? 

Head to Pan E Vino on Federal Hill in Providence for great food and just an overall great day. 

Click here for more information

May 14

Mother's Day Boat Rides at Providence River Boat Company

What better way to spend Mother's Day than on a nice relaxing boat ride on the Providence river. 

Complimentary Prosecco will be served to all adults 21+ or BYOB in a small cooler! 

Rides run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information

May 14

Providence Police Annual 5K and Fun Run 

The Providence Police will hold their second annual 5K and fun run and walk starting on Sabin Street in Providence. 

 Proceeds from the event will benefit the Providence Police Community Foundation, Special Olympics Rhode Island, and the Dorian J. Murray (D-Strong) Foundation. 

The event begins at 10 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

