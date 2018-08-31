10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 31, 2018
Friday, August 31, 2018
This weekend’s events include the Redwood Library’s end of summer book sale, an Irish Folk Music concert at King Park Beach, Audrain Automobile Museum’s Summer Gala hosted by Jay Leno and much more.
August 31
Audrain Automobile Museum Summer Gala at Ochre Court
The gala is hosted by Jay Leno and Donald Osborne.
It will feature entertainment by performers from Ringling Brothers, Big Apple Circus & Cirque du Soleil
August 31
World Class Sours Tap Takeover at Norey’s
This is the final weekend for World Class Sours Tap.
The tap list includes, Cantillon Kriek, BFM 225 Anniversary & Abbaye De Saint Bon-Chien, OEC Antioch Blend #2 & Nepenthes, Oxbow Metal Face, Schneider Weisse Tap X Aventinus Curvee Barrique, Wild Beer Modus Vivendi, St. Louis Fond Tradition Gueuze
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
September 1
Irish Folk Music Concert & Ceili Dance at King Park Beach
Gazebo concert of Irish folk music featuring RI award-winning fiddler Sheila Falls, The Exiles with National Heritage Fellow dancer Kevin Doyle, and the Copley Street Quartet from Boston with dancer Jaclyn O'Riley who will also lead a participatory dance from 5-6pm.
Free, lawn seating, bring blanket or chair.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
September 1
End of Summer Celebration at Miantonomi Memorial Park
Bring your friends, family, and barbeque fixings and come fire up a grill and play games with us to celebrate the end of a beautiful summer in Newport.
There will be live music, potato sack races, face painting, arts and crafts and much more.
The event goes from noon to 4 p.m.
September 1
Newport International Polo Series at Newport Polo Grounds
Watch as all-star lineups of international competitors take the field. Experience a tailgate party for the optimal experience, or plant your seat in the lawn and relax.
The match begins at 5 p.m.
September 2
Traditional Irish Music Session at Fastnet Irish Pub
Live traditional Irish music every Sunday night, hosted by A. O. Gutierrez, Tim May, and Jack Wright.
If you plan on eating, the pub suggests that you arrive early.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
September 2
Redwood Library End of Summer Book Sale
Come and restock your bookshelves in anticipation for the cooler weather at the Redwood Library and Athenaeum Bi-Annual Book Sale.
Take advantage of Sunday's "Fill a bag for $5" special and discover a new title or an old favorite from our tables of donated and deaccessed books.
The sale goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
September 2
Visit the Chaplain to the Queen at St. John's on the Point
The Rev. Canon Jeremy Haselock, chaplain to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, has been appointed to the post of Distinguished Priest in Residence at Saint John the Evangelist Church from Aug. 1 - Sept. 2, 2018.
Canon Haselock, who is a published author and holds degrees from Oxford and York, has been in service to the Queen since 2013. He will be priest-in-charge while the Rev. N.J.A. Humphrey, rector of St. John's, travels to England with The Choir School of Newport County and the St. John's Adult Choir for their tour, from Aug. 1-15.
Canon Haselock will be the celebrant and/or preacher over the course of five consecutive Sundays.
September 3
Live Music Monday's at The Safari Room
Head to the Safari Room at OceanCliff for live music on Labor Day.
The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
September 3
Summer End Pool Party With Moet Chandon at The Vanderbilt Grill
Mark the official end of the season while sipping Moet Chandon Rose and taking a dip in the pool.
Enjoy specialty crafted cocktails along with spirits from the Moet Hennessy bar. Limited space available on a first come, first serve basis.
Bring your sunscreen and favorite pool towel!
The event goes from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
