10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 3, 2018

Friday, August 03, 2018

Andra Day is among the performers at Newport Jazz Festival

There is plenty going on around Newport to keep you busy this weekend. From shows to games, there is something for everyone. 

This weekend’s events include the Newport Jazz Festival, Motors, and Mansions, the All Hands on Deck exhibit at Spring Bull Gallery and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

August 3

All Hands on Deck at Spring Bull Gallery 

All Hands on Deck – 2018 celebrates the tradition of recreation and working vessels here on Narragansett Bay.

Eight award-winning artists will present their unique perspective on this treasure. Featuring well-known artists including: Harley Bartlett, Jim Connelly, Mark Fernandez, Sam Green, John MacGowan, Jonathan McPhillips, Anthony Tomaselli and David Witbeck.

The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 3

Owner's Night at Mariner Gallery 

The Mariner Gallery is hosting a series of summer event nights to showcase their space, unveil new paintings, and bring together the art world and the sailing community. 

All are welcome for an evening of art, music, wine, and treats. 

The event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 4

Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams 

Newport Jazz Fest is here. 

The festival features more than 50 performances starting on Friday, August 3 and going through Sunday, August 5. 

Notable performances include George Clinton, Andra Day, Charles Lloyd and many more. 

Click here for more information

August 4

Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Series 

 Watch as all-star lineups of international competitors take the field.

Experience a tailgate party for the optimal experience, or plant your seat in the lawn and relax.

The match begins at 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 4

Motors & Mansions at Chateau-sur-Mer 

Join The Preservation Society of Newport County and the Audrain Automobile Museum for Cars & Coffee on Bellevue Avenue every month this summer through October. 

Click here for more information 

August 4

Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Vineyards

Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.

The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 5

3-Hour 12 Meter Racing Experience at Bowen's Wharf

Race aboard a 12 Meter America’s Cup contender. 

Aboard the 12 Meter racing yachts, a professional and friendly crew will coach those interested in a “hands on” sailing experience, but participation is not required.

No sailing experience necessary. Fun for sailors of all ages.

The event goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

Visit the Chaplain to the Queen at St. John's on the Point 

The Rev. Canon Jeremy Haselock, chaplain to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, has been appointed to the post of Distinguished Priest in Residence at Saint John the Evangelist Church from Aug. 1 - Sept. 2, 2018.

Canon Haselock, who is a published author and holds degrees from Oxford and York, has been in service to the Queen since 2013. He will be priest-in-charge while the Rev. N.J.A. Humphrey, rector of St. John's, travels to England with The Choir School of Newport County and the St. John's Adult Choir for their tour, from Aug. 1-15.

Canon Haselock will be the celebrant and/or preacher over the course of five consecutive Sundays.

Click here for more information 

August 5

Kane Brothers, Lizzie James & the Greystone Rail at NIMfest Sunday Gazebo Concert Series 

The Kane Brothers, Lizzie James, and the Greystone Rail will all be performing on Sunday afternoon at King Park Beach. 

 Fun for families with lawn seating, playground, food truck, BBQ, and bathroom facilities. Free parking on Wellington Ave.

The concert goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

Traditional Irish Music Session at Fastnet Irish Pub 

Live traditional Irish music every Sunday night, hosted by A. O. Gutierrez, Tim May, and Jack Wright. 

If you plan on eating, the pub suggests that you arrive early. 

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

