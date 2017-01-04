Welcome! Login | Register
 

WPRO Advertises DePetro’s Time Slot with 50% Pay Cut

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

WPRO AM, one of the last local and live talk radio stations in the U.S., is now advertising John DePetro’s time slot at a salary of less than 50 percent of what DePetro made.

DePetro, the controversial talk show host that had sparked a boycott of the station, served as a national surrogate for President-Elect Donald Trump, and was a ratings hit, resigned from the station on Christmas Eve.

Job Posted

According to an advertisement placed by WPRO’s parent company on the job board indeed.com, the company states, “Providence location is offering a great opportunity for a Mid-Day (9a-12p) Talk Show Host for Heritage WPRO-AM. Our ideal candidate possesses an extremely good work ethic, is a self-starter, and highly organized, with the ability to work in a fast-paced office environment.”

The position is advertised for $44,000 to $49,000 a year (according to the post). GoLocal has learned that DePetro made a base salary in the range of $100,000 annually as well as significant revenue from live reads/advertiser’s endorsement.

For an AM talk radio station, the loss of DePetro and former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci in the same year is a massive hit to ratings, revenue, and relevance for the station.

Both DePetro and the late Cianci were media brands in the Providence market. Cianci died in January and since then the ratings for the 3 pm to 6 pm timeslot have plummeted.

In most markets around the country, locally hosted political talk radio has been cut and often replaced with syndicated talk radio such as Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity that both appear on another AM radio station WHJJ.

 

