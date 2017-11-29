Brown Names Delalue VP for Institutional Equity & Diversity
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
“At Brown, we know that a campus-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion is fundamentally important to our mission of advancing knowledge. Shontay’s wide range of experiences, her deep knowledge of Brown’s history and current climate and her dedication to creating a fully inclusive community make her an ideal person to lead us in these efforts,” said Brown President Christina Paxson.
In her new role, Delalue will report to Brown President Christina Paxson and lead all aspects of the Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity (OIED).
“One of the major opportunities and challenges of this position will be in creating a more inclusive campus environment. As a campus leader, it is my responsibility to help the institution grapple with its past and weave diversity and inclusion practices into the fabric of the institution. If our campus gets complacent and says we have completed our work in diversity, we are likely going in the wrong direction. We should continuously strive to be innovative leaders in this space, which will require ongoing work,” said Delalue.
Her appointment takes effect on December 1, 2017.
About Delalue
Delalue has served in the vice presidency on an interim basis since June 2017 and is also the assistant provost for global engagement and the director of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship Program. She first came to Brown in 2013 as the inaugural director of international student and visitor experience and assistant dean of the college.
Prior to joining Brown, Delalue worked in admissions, advising, international and multicultural affairs, among other roles. Early in her career, she managed the recruitment of students from historically underrepresented groups at the University of Maine. From there, she joined the University of Alaska Southeast, where she directed admissions efforts and assisted Alaskan Native youth in navigate career goals while incorporating their cultural heritage.
Later, she was a substance abuse and college counselor at the Met High School in Providence and then director of the Intercultural Center at Bryant University, where she also served as a Title IX adviser, collaborated with faculty and corporate partners, and was an adjunct instructor in the sociology and psychology departments.
At Brown, Delalue holds an adjunct assistant professorship in American studies in addition to her administrative roles.
Delalue holds a bachelor’s degree and a master of education from the University of Maine and attended the Harvard University Graduate School of Education’s Institute for Management and Leadership in Education.
She earned a Ph.D. in education through a joint program of the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College, where her doctoral work used critical race theory to explore the dichotomy that arises for African and Caribbean students who are racialized in a U.S. context.
