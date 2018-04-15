Revolution Fall 1-0 to FC Dallas

The New England Revolutio n had its 11-game home unbeaten streak snapped on Saturday night, falling to FC Dallas 1-0 at Gillette Stadium.

The loss drops the Revolution to 3-2-1 on the season, while FC Dallas improves to 2-0-3.

With the game scoreless, FC Dallas’ Jacori Hayes blasted a left footed shot past Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 76th minute to put FC Dallas up 1-0.

The Revolution recorded 21 shots, but were unable to put one past Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer, who stopped a single-game career-high six saves.

Turner made four saves for the Revolution, tying him with LA Galaxy's David Bingham for third-most among all MLS goalkeepers.

The Revolution return to action Saturday, April 21 when they visit the Columbus Crew.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

