PC Cruises to 2K Classic Championship With 90-63 Win Over Saint Louis

The Providence College Friars shot 90% from three and 62% from the field and cruised to a 90-63 win over Saint Louis on Friday night in the 2K Classic championship game at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Friars' 90 percent shooting from three-point range is a team record, breaking the mark set by the Friars when they went 14-of-19 (73.7%) against Georgetown in February of 2001.

The championship is PC’s first in-season tournament title since winning the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun in 2014.

Providence improves to 3-1 on the season.

Friars Cruise to Win

Providence trailed 12-11 with 12 minute stop play in the first half, before taking over.

Led by freshman Makai Ashton-Langford, the Friars closed the half on a 30-9 run to take a 41-21 lead at the break.

Ashton-Langford had nine points off the bench for PC during that stretch.

In the second half, PC picked up where they left off as Alpha Diallo knocked down back-to-back field goals to give PC a 24 point lead.

PC would cruise to the win.

For the second straight game, Rodney Bullock led the Friars in scoring, pouring in 15 points off 4 of 6 shooting from the field. He also grabbed three rebounds and three assists.

Next up

Providence returns home to host Belmont on Wednesday, November 21.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

