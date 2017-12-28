NEW: Cartwright’s 21 Points, 15 Assists Helps PC Cruise Past St. John’s 94-72

Kyron Cartwright poured in 21 points and dished out a career-high15 assists to lead the Providence College Friars past the St. John’s Red Storm 94-72 on Thursday night in New York.

Cartwright's points came on 8 of 11 shooting from the field and 5 of 7 from three. He finished the game knocking down his final eight shots. He had sat out the last game with an ankle injury.

Alpha Diallo also returned from injury and recorded a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds and netting 16 points.

Providence improves to 10-4 on the season and 1-0 in Big East play. The Red Storm drop to 10-3 on the year and 0-1 in the conference.

Hot Shooting Helps Friars in 2nd

The Friars began the second half with a 41-40 lead before hitting five of their first six three-pointers in the half.

The Friars led 52-51 following jumper by the Red Storm’s Marvin Clark II with 15:21 to play in the game.

PC would get back-to-back threes from Cartwright to extend their lead to 58-51 with 14:25 to go.

Providence would lead 59-53 with 13:56 to go when Cartwright would bury another three to extend PC’s lead to 62-53.

PC would lead 65-57 with 12:11 left to go before going on an 11-0 run sparked by a Diallo three to take a 76-57 lead with 7:54 to play.

The Red Storm would get no closer than 15 the rest of the way.

Rodney Bullock poured in 20 points, while Jalen Lindsey added 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting from three.

For the game, PC shot 53% from three and 54% from the field.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Sunday, December 31 when they visit #23 Creighton.

Game time is set for 2:30 p.m.

Kyron Cartwright just turned Carnesecca Arena into his own personal sanctuary. Goes for 21 and 15 as Providence routs St. John's by 22. He's back. #pcbb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 29, 2017

Related Slideshow: Providence College Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup

Prev Next Guard Kyron Cartwright - Senior Kyron Cartwright was ranked as the sixth-best guard in the country and the second-best guard in the Big East by CBS Sports. He was also named to the preseason All-Big East second team at Big East media day. "Kyron is the fastest player in the Big East, he can distribute the ball, he was 4th in the league in assists last season, so he can make things happen," said Hassett. In 2016-17, Cartwright averaged 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in the regular season helping the Friars to a third-place finish in the conference. He finished the season ranked fourth in the country and first in the Big East with 6.7 assists per game. Coming into this season, Cartwright is tied with John Linehan with 450 career assists. He has a chance to climb as high as second all-time and pass Ernie DeGregorio who recorded 662 career assists. Vincent Council is number one with 725 career assists. Prev Next Guard Alpha Diallo - Sophomore Alpha Diallo will look to build off a freshman season in which he started 16 games for the Friars. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes of action per game. At the end of the year, the team named him the Marvin Barnes Defensive Player of the Year. Diallo started his freshman season coming off the bench and playing inconsistent minutes through the first eight games. By PC's fifth Big East Conference game, he was in the starting lineup and would stay there. Diallo finished the season reaching double figures in five of the Friars final 12 games, including 18 points against both Villanova and St. John's. Prev Next Guard Jalen Lindsey - Senior Jalen Lindsey has missed the entire preseason with a knee injury. Lindsey returned to practice on Wednesday and will be a game-time decision for Friday, according to Cooley. If Lindsey can't go, senior Isaiah Jackson will take his place in the starting lineup. Last season with PC, Lindsey averaged 10.4 points, four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes of action per game. He also shot 46% from three. Prev Next Forward Rodney Bullock - Senior Rodney Bullock returns to the Friars this season after testing the NBA Draft waters last March, before pulling his name out. Prior to the start of this season, Bullock was named second-team all-Big East. "With Rodney Bullock, he has to be consistent. He has to come out and give it to you every night. With this team, there is no reason why he shouldn't average 17 points and get 8-10 rebounds per game. He has to be more aggressive on both ends of the floor," said Hassett. In 2016-17, Bullock led Providence in scoring and rebounding with an average of 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He also led PC with five double-doubles on the year and scored at least 20 points in nine games, including a career-high 36 points against New Hampshire. In PC’s NCAA Tournament game against USC, Bullock poured in 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Prev Next Center Kalif Young - Sophomore Forward Emmitt Holt remains out with abdominal issues and is not even on campus, "The Holt injury is a major problem. He is the toughest player on the team, the best rebounder, and a post up guy that they don’t have. He is also good outside guy that can stretch the defense. Plus, you lose the experience," said Hassett. Holt's absence means 6'9" sophomore Kalif Young will open the season at center. "He has a tremendous opportunity now with Holt gone to get more minutes then he would have gotten. The reliance on him now is bigger. With Emmitt out there he didn’t have to play important minutes, now he has to play important minutes," said Hassett. In his freshman season with the Friars, Young averaged 3.2 points, 3.2 rebounds 0.5 blocked shots in 13 minutes of action per game. Prev

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Forward

Forward

Center Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.