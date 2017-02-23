video: Cartwright’s Three With 2.4 Seconds Left Lifts PC Over #23 Creighton 68-66

Kyron Cartwright hit a game winning three-pointer to lift the Providence College Friars over #23 Creighton 68-66 on Wednesday night in Omaha.

With the Friars down 66-65 with 12 seconds left, Cartwright knocked down a deep three from the right side to give the Friars a 68-66 lead with just 2.4 seconds left.

Creighton had one last chance to tie or get the win, but a Khyri Thomas three missed.

The win moves PC to 7-8 in the Big East and 17-11 overall. Providence has now won three straight games.

This win was especially big because earlier in the night, Seton Hall defeated Xavier to keep their NCAA hopes alive.

The Pirates and Friars are now tied for sixth in the Big East.

Friars Second Half Rally

Trailing by seven to start the second half, the Friars opened the half on an 8-0 run to take a brief 37-36 lead in the opening three minutes.

After Alpha Diallo converted a layup to tie the game at 45 with 13:45 to play , before the Blue Jays would open up a five point lead, 50-45, with 12:50 to play and then a seven point lead, 54-47, with 11:19 to play.

The Friars would rally to within one point on two occasions, but would not see the lead.

With the game tied at 62 with five minutes left in the game, a Jalen Lindsey three that would have given the Friars the lead went in and out.

Creighton scored the next four points on a layups from Justin Patton and Marcus Foster to take a 66-62 lead with 3:31 left to go.

PC clawed back to within one, 66-65, with just seconds left setting up the heroics from Cartwright.

Big Run Gives Creighton Control in 1st Half

The Friars could not have asked for a much better start on the road. PC opened the game knocking down 6 of their 9 shots from three to build a 20-12 lead with 11 minutes left in the half.

However, missed layups and turnovers on consecutive possessions would turn the game in favor of Creighton.

In seven consecutive possessions, PC missed an open dunk, missed a three-pointer, missed another three-pointer, missed a layup, turned the ball over, turned the ball over and missed a layup.

In that time period, the Blue Jays would go on a 21-1 run to take a 33-21 lead with 3:45 left to play in the half.

Providence would go without a field goal for nearly eight minutes before an Isaiah Jackson layup ended that streak with 3:18 left to play in the half.

The Blue Jays would build a 36-23 lead before the Friars would close the half on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 36-29 heading into the locker room.

The Friars ended the half shooting 30% from the field and 50% from three.

Leading the Way

Cartwright and Rodney Bullock each had a double-double in the game to lead the Friars.

Bullock’s double-double came on 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Cartwright’s double-double came on 13 points and 10 assists.

Emmitt Holt led all scorers with 18 points in the game.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Saturday, February 25 when they host Marquette.

Game time is set for 4 p.m.

