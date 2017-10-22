video: Brown Offense Struggles, Bears Fall 34-7 to Cornell

Big win for the Big Red!@BigRed_Football improves to 2-1 in #IvyFootball play with a 34-7 win over Brown! pic.twitter.com/dysMOJ0x5I — Ivy League Network (@IvyLeagueNet) October 21, 2017

The Brown Bears football team was shut out for three quarters and fell 34-7 to Cornell on Saturday.

Dating back to their game against Princeton on October 14, the Brown offense has scored only seven points in two games, and just 20 points in their last three games dating back to the October 7 loss to Stetson.

The loss drops Brown to 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in Ivy League play. Cornell improves to 2-4 on the season and 2-1 in Ivy League play.

Cornell Cruises Past Brown

After the Big Red got two field goals by Zach Mays to take a 6-0 lead, running back Harold Coles found the end zone with 7:47 left in the first half on a three-yard touchdown run to give the Big Red a 13-0 lead.

The Big Red would add another touchdown with 24 seconds left in the third quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by Chris Walker to go up 20-0.

Coles added his second touchdown of the day early in the fourth quarter, this time on a 42-yard run. A three-yard touchdown run by Jake Gellatly gave the Big Red a 34-0 lead.

Brown Offense Struggles

The Bears would finally get on the board with 8:13 left in the game on a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Duncan to senior Anton Casey.

Duncan came in the game after starting quarterback Jeffrey Jonke limped off the field in the opening quarter.

The Big Red outgained the Bears 504-161 and had a 40:19 –19:40 advantage in time of possession.

At halftime, Brown had only two first downs and a total of 59 offensive yards.

Brown finished the game with a total of 143 passing yards and 18 rushing yards.

Next Up

The Bears return to action on Saturday, October 28 when they host Penn in their final home game of the season.

Game time is set for 12:30 p.m.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.