#18 Ranked Brown Lacrosse to Face Boston Cannons, Former Coach Starsia in Scrimmage Game

The Brown University men’s lacrosse team will close out its exhibition season with a scrimmage game against Major League Lacrosse’s Boston Cannons at Stevenson-Pincince Field.

Brown is ranked #18 in the country in the USILA poll.

The game will mark the professional coaching debut of Cannon’s assistant coach Dom Starsia,

Game time is set for Sunday, February 11 at 11 a.m.

About Starsia

Starsia became Brown's head lacrosse coach in 1982 and compiled a 10-year record of 101-46.

He took the Bears to the NCAA playoffs in five of his last six years, including the last three.

The Bears won two Ivy League titles (1985 and 1991) and advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals three consecutive seasons (1990-92).

Starsia led them to their first-ever undefeated regular season (13-0).

They also won the Ivy League title and the New England Championship, and finished with a No. 2 national ranking. Starsia received his first two Morris Touchstone Award as the Division I Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1991 while at Brown.

Starsia left Brown for the University of Virginia in 1993.

Brown Lacrosse

The Brown lacrosse team is coming off a 2016-17 campaign in which they went 10-6 overall and 4-2 in the Ivy League.

The Bears reached the Ivy League championship game, but lost a heartbreaker to the Yale Bulldogs 10-9.

Brown is heading into their second season under head coach Mike Daly, who came to Brown from Tufts University.

The Bears open their regular season on Saturday, February 17 on the road against Quinnipiac.

Brown’s home opener will be Saturday, March 3.

