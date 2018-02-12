Young Republicans National Federation Investigating Charges Against RI President Sullivan

A GoLocal story on Monday unveiled that grievances filed by one Rhode Island woman against Rhode Island Young Republican President Rob Sullivan have sparked an investigation by the national organization.

On Monday afternoon, the national organization told GoLocal that an investigation is now in motion.

“I can confirm that Young Republican National Federation (YRNF) has received multiple grievances against Chairman Sullivan, including Ms. Hussey's. We take these matters very seriously, especially allegations of sexual harassment. We are presently investigating all claims made against Chairman Sullivan and hope to adjudicate this matter quickly,” said Chris Godbey, YRNF Executive Director.

“Moreover, we are certainly disappointed that there is a misrepresentation of the national organization by Chairman Sullivan’s behavior, as this does not reflect on the tens of thousands members of our organization that work tirelessly around the nation in our mission to recruit, train, and elect Republicans. Our organization is focused on bringing new members into the organization to promote our Republican values, not seeking to expel individuals who are interested in that effort,” added Godbey.

Rachel Hussey is alleging she was ousted from the political organization after a relationship with the current RIYR President went sour. He denied the charge, but a taped phone conversation undermines his claims.

She said that after confronting Sullivan about a relationship with another woman, that after several exchanges that involved contacting the police by both parties, that he told her she was expelled from the group.

Sullivan denied the expulsion -- but Hussey provided a taped a phone call in which Sullivan told her she was out, which is inconsistent with his comments to GoLocal on Sunday. In the call, Sullivan said she had violated multiple by-laws and in an interview with GoLocal he said he did not want her at a GOP event because he feared for her mental health.

LISTEN: Tape of Call Between Sullivan and Hussey

