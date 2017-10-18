Riley: Magaziner Was Barely Alive Then, But I Lived Through 1987 Crash

Thirty years ago today I was a “specialist” on the American Stock Exchange. My specialty was making a two-sided market in the put and call options on several listed equities. I remember watching several members as they went out of business due to the mass one-way exit from markets by individual and institutional investors alike. In just a few hours of trading the market fell over 20% in a single day and pension funds, both public and private, were devastated.

Today, such a decline would be far more dangerous due to the low level of interest rates and the many poorly funded pension plans including Rhode Island. I project a similar decline would cost the Rhode Island pension fund approximately 15% or $1.2 billion in a single day. Can our pension fund survive that? Maybe, but that kind of decline would virtually eliminate any hope of current retirees ever receiving a cola.

Shouldn’t we hedge?

What kind of protections are in place now in our “back to basics” portfolio? We know the hedge fund experiment under Raimondo and now Magaziner has failed badly. Yet Magaziner has been ironically bailed out by the Donald Trump “boot off the throat of business” bull market. The rally may or may not extend from here, however, experience tells me that it is amazing how quickly sentiment can change and a bull market can end.

To guard against that, I would recommend that the treasurer put in safeguards including clear and concise plans to deal with a market meltdown. These hedges do exist and the treasurer should articulate through stress testing what we should expect in terms of losses in a negative scenario. As a risk manager, my eye is always on the downside. We all know a monkey can make money in a market up 15 or 20%. it’s the job of professionals to ensure principal and worry about the downside. I suggest periodically spelling out how much we could lose under a down 25% and 50% stock market scenario and a description of how our managers intend to deal with such a scenario.

This is a completely normal exercise in most financial institutions ranging from Insurance companies to banks and is periodically required by the Federal Reserve. Taxpayers and Rhode Island retirees deserve the same amount of analysis and transparency.

Why I Might Run for Rhode Island Treasurer

I hope I never experience a crash like that of October 1987 again, but “hope” is not a plan. Prudence suggests that a pension fund that is still woefully underfunded at well under 60% cannot afford a large hit like 1987 or 2008. Or even August of 2015. My instinct would be to purchase protection on indexes correlated to the pension portfolio after long rallies like we’ve just had. With volatility currently low and recent gains high I would strongly encourage that Mr. Magaziner spends pension dollars to protect the assets of the portfolio.

If this market falls 25% or more over the next year and Mr. Magaziner has made zero effort to protect recent gains, then voters should boot him from office and I will run for Treasurer. If, on the other hand, he takes action and moves to protect retirees and taxpayers from losses, as any fiduciary would, then he fairly deserves another term and I will not need to fix anything.

Merely suggesting that regulators would be reigned in was good enough for several thousand point rally, much to the dismay of progressive liberal like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders who prove every day how little they know about what the economy likes. In Rhode Island, we still don’t get it. If Gina Raimondo even mentioned cutting taxes or fees and regulation she could win next year in a landslide.

