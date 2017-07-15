New Leadership at Brown’s Taubman

Brown University has named Susan Moffitt director of the Taubman Center for Public Policy and American Institutions.

“I look forward to building on the strong foundation that prior Taubman directors created and integrating the study and practice of American politics and policy into the Watson’s global framework. The Taubman Center is uniquely positioned to serve as a local, regional, national and international source of support for cultivating ideas, research, policy and practice,” said Moffitt.

Moffit succeeded James Morone who oversaw the center’s integration with the Watson institute. Moffitt’s directorship began on July 1.

“Susan is a distinguished scholar of public policy, bureaucracy and American political institutions, with a particular emphasis on education and public health. Susan will continue the effort to make Taubman the leading center worldwide for the study of U.S. public policy in comparative perspective. Moreover, Taubman will be the anchor for the Watson Institute’s scholarly work on gender and public policy, and the political economy of inequality,” said Edward Steinfeld, director of the Watson Institute.

Susan Moffitt

Moffitt is an associate professor of political science and international and public affairs at Brown.

Currently, Moffitt is working with researchers from the University of Michigan and Stanford University on a three-year, $4.9 million study that looks at how the Common Core State Standards, a set of K-12 academic standards, affect classroom instruction and disparities in academic achievement.

She is also part of a research collaborative called Getting Down to Facts II. The group is working to create a common evidence base for understanding the current state of California’s school systems — which account for 12 percent of the public school population nationwide — to help policymakers improve educational practices in the years ahead.

