NEA Bucks Raimondo - Refuses to Endorse Her
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Raimondo is blamed by many teachers for cutting their cost of living adjustments (COLA) to their pensions when she was RI General Treasurer. The failure to gain the endorse by the incumbent Democratic governor by the teacher's union is a loss for Raimondo and a win for challenger Matt Brown.
“Our committee engages in a robust candidate screening process and we’re proud to share this list of endorsements with our membership,” said NEARI-PACE Chairwoman Amanda Scott. “We have watched our colleagues in Rhode Island and across the country fight against corporate interests and band together in the knowledge that unions are the best way to advocate for a better future for themselves, their families and their students. We believe these individuals support NEARI ideals and are the best option to put forth policies for Rhode Island that will protect workers as we face the challenges ahead.”
“We look forward to activating our 12,000 members in support of these endorsed candidates,” said NEARI President Larry Purtill. “There are critical issues facing Rhode Island. NEARI is energized and determined to stand behind the candidates who have pledged to protect workers’ rights; keep our public schools safe, warm, and dry; strengthen environmental protections for healthy communities; and support higher education as an investment in our state’s future.”
NEARI-PACE 2018 First-Round Endorsements
Lt. Governor
Aaron Regunberg (D)
State Representative
Dist. 3 Moira Walsh (D)
Dist. 5 Marcia Ranglin-Vassell (D)
Dist. 7 Daniel McKiernan (D)
Dist. 9 Anastasia Williams (D)
Dist. 11 Grace Diaz (D)
Dist. 26 James Jackson (D)
Dist. 28 Scott Guthrie (D)
Dist. 33 Carol Hagen McEntee (D)
Dist. 47 Cale Keable (D)
Dist. 58 Carlos Tobon (D)
Dist. 59 Jean Philippe Barros (D)
Dist. 63 Katherine Kazarian (D)
Dist. 64 Jose Serodio (D)
Dist. 69 Susan Donovan (D)
State Senate
Dist. 1 Maryellen Goodwin (D)
Dist. 5 Paul Jabour (D)
Dist. 7 Frank Ciccone (D)
Dist. 14 Valarie Lawson (D)
Dist. 23 Kevin Heitke (D)
Dist. 29 Michael McCaffrey (D)
Dist. 30 Jeanine Calkin (D)
Dist. 35 Bridget Valverde (D)
Dist. 36 James Sheehan (D)
Related Articles
- 46% of Rhode Islanders Disapprove of Raimondo’s Job Performance, According to New Poll
- NEW: Raimondo Expects to Raise $7.7 Million in Total During RI Re-Election Bid
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo Pitches Top Blockchain Executives on Benefits of RI
- 2018 Governor’s Race Playbook - Raimondo’s Attack Ad Includes Fung’s Wife
- Raimondo Announces Protections for Working Families as Part of 2nd Term Goals
- Is Matt Brown Forcing Gina Raimondo Left in Rhode Island Governor’s Race?
- EDITORIAL: Raimondo’s Perverse Fundraising - Tobacco, Guns and Opioids
- McKee to Donate Opioid Tainted Campaign Money - Raimondo Continues to Refuse
- R.W. Alley: “Raimondo’s Opioid $$$$ addiction”
- Protest in Boston Over Sackler Donations, Raimondo Continues to Refuse to Return $12K
- Roberts Takes Issue with Raimondo on Impetus Behind Electric Boat Training Program, on LIVE
- Gun Battle Between Raimondo and Fung — Both Have Ties to NRA Money
- 2018 Gov’s Playbook: Fung & Raimondo Battle Over Immigration — Who Is a Liar?
- Debate On Debates: Brown Calls Out Raimondo; GOP to Hold One Debate on Woonsocket AM Station
- Where is Gina Raimondo — No Debates, No Public Schedule
- EDITORIAL: Raimondo’s Advisors Don’t Believe in Raimondo
- VIDEOS: Raimondo & Brown Elevate Charges of Lies and Failures - Gov Still Refuses to Debate
- Brown Reverses Course & Signs Deal with Partners HealthCare — Change By Paxson & Raimondo
- 2018 Governor’s Race Playbook - Raimondo Refuses to Answer Questions on UHIP
- SEIU Endorses Raimondo for Governor
- Raimondo Issues Statement on EPA’s Proposal to Weaken Clean Car Standards
- Matt Brown Blasts Governor Raimondo’s “Disastrous” UHIP Program
- Raimondo Releases RI’s 1st Climate Preparedness Strategy