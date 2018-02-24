Top Democratic Consultant Tapped By Unions for Polling on PawSox

The effort by the building trade unions to resurrect the $40 million in public funding for the PawSox owners is taking a new turn.

Democratic political consultant Joe Fleming of Fleming and Associates has been hired to do a poll on the PawSox deal. The results are scheduled to be released on Monday.

Fleming has been paid more than $220,000 by Democratic politicians including former Speaker of the House Gordon Fox, former Speaker and now lobbyist Bill Murphy, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, and Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello — each of their individual campaign funds or their political funds have paid Fleming more than $10,000.

When GoLocal first reported on this conflict issue in 2013 of WPRI using Fleming for polling, the Dean of the University of California, Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism raised concerns.

"The principle at stake is that the person as a pollster goes before the public representing as a neutral party presenting information without bias or political alignments,” said Edward Wasserman, Dean of the University of California, Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. "If the pollster is aligned with a particular party or organization, that’s misleading and it’s deceptive. There is an issue of transparency, an assumption of neutrality.”

According to sources, Fleming was tapped to refute the polling of John Della Volpe of Harvard University. GoLocal has commissioned Della Volpe to conduct ongoing independent public polling in Rhode Island.

Della Volpe is one of the top pollsters in America and is a regular on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and appears on “The Daily Show.”

On Monday, Fleming's poll is scheduled to be released at a press event at 11:00 AM.

If approved, the financing scheme for the PawSox private ownership group would receive approximately $40 million in public financing.

The group of owners of the PawSox are worth an estimated $8 to $10 billion and depending on how you book the value of Fenway Sports Management (a division of the Boston RedSox’ parent company, Fenway Sports Group) which has an ownership position in the PawSox, the net worth may be even higher. Note: John Henry’s net worth is reported at $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Also, there are two limited partners in FSG, Arthur E. Nicholas and Frank M. Resnek, that have interest in the PawSox.

“Sports have been the road to riches for many people, but the richest of the rich were billionaires long before they ever entered the sporting world. There are 62 billionaires who are majority owner or managing partner of a team in a major sports league,” according to Forbes.

One of America’s top economists had previously told GoLocal that public financing for the proposed new stadium for the PawSox would be a mistake.

“As an economist, I would personally advocate for no public money beyond a provision to infrastructure around the stadium so fans can get to the games,” said Victor Matheson, who is a Professor of Economics at Holy Cross, whose focus is on sports. “That being said, there are certainty sports fans who think that having an AAA team in town is a nice amenity for local residents so might be worth some public money. So, some level of ask might be able to get public support.”

Moreover, a review of publicly financed stadiums in the International League found little increase in attendance after building news stadiums

- Bernard Cammarata, the founder and 40-year veteran of TJX. According to a 2013 Boston Business Journal story, just Cammarata’s holding in TJX stock exceeded $137 million.

- William P. Egan, Alta Communications/Marion Equity Partners. Alta was once one of the hottest media venture capital groups; Egan owns (through a family trust) a summer house on Ocean Avenue in Newport that is assessed at over $4 million.

- Habib Gorgi, Nautic Partners. Gorgi manages the firm that now has a reported $3.3 billion under management. He is the only full-time Rhode Island resident.

- J. Terrence Murray, who built Fleet Bank into one of America’s and sold it to Bank of America — at maybe just the right time. He grew up in Woonsocket, but today is reported to be one of two from Rhode Island who belong to America’s most exclusive club - Augusta Country Club.

- Thomas Ryan, former top CVS exec. Forget the $30 million in stock and salary he posted some years; Ryan’s exit package in 2011 was $185 million according to Forbes - one of the top 10 exit packages paid in business in the past decade in the U.S.

- Paul Salem, the newest member to the team — he is co-founder and Senior Managing Director of Providence Equity Partners. Salem is second in the food chain to his co-founder and CEO Jonathan Nelson. According to Forbes, Nelson is the richest man in Rhode Island. As of June 2017, Forbes ranks Nelson’s wealth at just under $2 billion. The firm has $50 billion under management. Note: As GoLocal first reported, Salem is involved in the PawSox stadium deal, but neither the Governor's office nor the PawSox will disclose his exact economic interest in the deal.

- James Skeffington, Jr., took control of his father’s interest after his unexpected death in 2015.

- Larry Lucchino, former President of the Boston Red Sox. Played top-level roles with the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Orioles, and San Diego Padres. His specialty is big sports deals and shepherding the development of new stadiums. Had big wins in both Baltimore and San Diego.

