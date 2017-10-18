State Police, Kilmartin Issue Statement on Rep. Tanzi’s Allegations of Sexual Harassment
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Earlier this week, Tanzi said in a statement that she was harassed by a high ranking State House official and was told that sexual favors would help her bills go further.
The State Police and Kilmartin Released the Following Statement
“Yesterday, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin contacted Colonel Ann C. Assumpico, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety, regarding allegations of sexual harassment at the Rhode Island State House made by Representative Teresa Tanzi. The two agencies are working together to review the allegations. As is the policy of both the State Police and the Attorney General’s Office, the two agencies are not going to be making further comment with respect to the status of or direction of the inquiry.”
