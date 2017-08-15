Prov Athenaeum Receives $50K Grant From National Endowment for the Humanities

The Providence Athenaeum has received a $50,000 planning grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities’ Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections (SCHC) program.

“We are humbled and thrilled to receive this grant from the NEH. So many cultural institutions and communities across the country have benefited from NEH funding. The Athenæum will be improved immensely by this project which will enable us to plan for the future and to preserve our nineteenth-century building and our impressive collections,” said Executive Director Matt Burriesci.

The Athenæum is the only institution in New England to receive SCHC funding this year.

The Grant

The grant will allow the Athenæum to conduct stage one of a multi-phase, comprehensive assessment of its historic building and systems, as they relate to the preservation and conservation of its collections.

Stage one will employ conservators, architects, engineers, and electricians.

The Athenæum will conduct a year-long thermal assessment of building conditions, and it will also map its antiquated electrical system.

Team members will assess the Athenæum’s fire detection and suppression systems, and identify potential risks to the collection.

Work on the project will begin immediately, and the project will conclude by August 1, 2018.

NEH Grant Programs

NEH grant programs are highly competitive.

Last year, only 23% of applicants to the Sustaining Cultural Heritage Collections program received funding.

Other recipients include the Folger Shakespeare Library, the Chicago Historical Society, and the Historical Society of Seattle and King County.

