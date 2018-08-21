NEW: Post Malone’s Plane to Make Emergency Landing in MA After Blowing Tires

Rapper Post Malone’s private plane is set to make an emergency landing at the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts after blowing two tires during takeoff from a New Jersey airport after the Video Music Awards.

The plane was carrying Malone and 15 other passengers on its way back to London.

According to authorities, once the plane was in the air, the pilot realized two of the tires had blown and circled the airport for nearly 30 minutes before it was sent to Massachusetts.

According to reports, the flight was diverted to burn fuel in order to make for a safer landing.

TMZ reports that the plane has about 3,700 gallons of fuel left to burn.

About Malone

Malone performed at the VMA’s on Monday night in New York and won the song of the year for his hit “Rockstar.”

Malone rose to fame in the mid-2010s following the release of his debut single "White Iverson." The song, which peaked at fourteen on the Billboard Hot 100 and later certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), got Malone a recording contract with Republic Records.

He released his debut studio album Stoney in 2016, which debuted at number six on the Billboard 200. The album, which featured the top-10 hit "Congratulations," would soon become certified double platinum.

His second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, was released in 2018, and featured the single "Rockstar," with 21 Savage. The song rose to number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Malone's first number 1 as a solo artist.

